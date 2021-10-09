



Join us for SPARK, TLC's largest annual gathering, to celebrate the ways we are rising up together, and for each other.



SPARK 2021 is virtual, free, and open to all. No registration required but recommended for exclusive event updates



Accessibility: all audio will be captioned and have ASL interpretation, with Spanish interpretation and audio descriptions available by phone. Please get in touch if you have accessibility questions or requests:



Become a SPARK 2021 sponsor today to help us reach our goal!

Your commitment sustains TLC's community-driven strategies-grounded in legal expertise and our commitment to racial justice-that advocate self-determination for all people.



For more event information: https://app.mobilecause.com/e/WcFJug?vid=l...

