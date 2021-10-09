top
Transgender Law Center's SPARK
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday October 14
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorTransgender Law Center
Location Details
Virtual Gathering, online
Despite the violence and discrimination we see, our trans communities have shown time and again that we have the brilliance, commitment, and care needed to not only support one another but also usher in a better world for all people.

Join us for SPARK, TLC's largest annual gathering, to celebrate the ways we are rising up together, and for each other.

SPARK 2021 is virtual, free, and open to all. No registration required but recommended for exclusive event updates

Accessibility: all audio will be captioned and have ASL interpretation, with Spanish interpretation and audio descriptions available by phone. Please get in touch if you have accessibility questions or requests: Jessica [at] TransgenderLawCenter.org

Become a SPARK 2021 sponsor today to help us reach our goal!
Your commitment sustains TLC's community-driven strategies-grounded in legal expertise and our commitment to racial justice-that advocate self-determination for all people.

Free Registration Required. Sponsorship Available.
For more event information: https://app.mobilecause.com/e/WcFJug?vid=l...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 9th, 2021 9:32 AM
