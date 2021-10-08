From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Drug War | Health, Housing & Public Services
Conspiracy to shield Sackler family opioid drug kingpins with immunity
The Sackler Family Seeks Immunity For Their Involvement In The Opioid Epidemic That Resulted In Over 500,000 Deaths!
Conspiracy to shield Sackler family opioid drug kingpins with immunity
Conspiracy to shield Sackler family opioid drug kingpins with immunity as opioid overdose death rates increased by 40% among blacks
By Lynda Carson - October 8, 2021
Oakland - There is a conspiracy in motion to shield the Sackler family with immunity from mass murder for their involvement in the opioid epidemic that has killed over 500,000 loved ones across the nation, in a strategy referred to as the “Evolve to Excellence” or “E2E” program. A strategy created for Purdue’s scheme to sell opioid drugs that were prescribed for uses that were unsafe, ineffective, and medically unnecessary, and that were often diverted for uses that lacked a legitimate medical purpose.
According to court documents, “This strategy, referred to as the “Evolve to Excellence”or “E2E”program, was approved by the Named Sacklers. 5. Through their approval of the E2E program, from 2013 to 2018, the Named Sacklers knowingly caused the submission of false and fraudulent claims to federal health care benefit programs for Purdue’s opioid drugs that were prescribed for uses that were unsafe, ineffective, and medically unnecessary, and that were often diverted for uses that lacked a legitimate medical purpose.”
In a strategy that resulted in an opioid epidemic and mass murder across the nation from drug overdoses, additional court documents reveal that McKinsey and Company, Inc., one of the world's largest consulting companies, advised Purdue and other opioid manufacturers to target prescribers who write the most prescriptions, for the most patients, and thereby make the most money for McKinsey's clients. Documents reveal, “Early in their relationship, McKinsey advised Purdue that it could increase OxyContin sales through physician targeting and specific messaging to prescribers. These McKinsey strategies formed the pillars of Purdue's sales tactics for the next fifteen years.”
Bob Sternfels of Mill Valley, is the CEO (Global Managing Partner) of McKinsey and Company, Inc., and McKinsey and Company Inc, has an office in San Francisco located at 555 California St. According to Wikipedia, Sternfels has been with McKinsey since 1994.
Reportedly, Bob Sternfels was involved in the settlement agreement involving the opioid drug makers that McKinsey represents, jacking-up the firm’s payout for opioid settlements to around $641 million. More about the opioid settlement cases may be found by clicking here.
Opioid Overdose Death Rates Increased By 40% Among non-Hispanic Black Individuals Between 2018 and 2019:
Additionally, according to recent reports, “Opioid overdose death rates increased by 40% among non-Hispanic Black individuals between 2018 and 2019, despite having leveled off overall, according to study results published in the American Journal of Public Health this September.”
For years Oakland has been plagued by the opioid crisis, resulting in overdoses and deaths across the city, as a result of the Sackler family, and Big Pharma’s mass murdering campaign to flood the city for years with addictive opioid drugs on a daily basis.
According to Wikipedia, “In 2018, multiple members of the Raymond and Mortimer Sackler families, Richard Sackler, Theresa Sackler, Kathe Sackler, Jonathan Sackler, Mortimer Sackler, Beverly Sackler, David Sackler, and Ilene Sackler, were all named as defendants in suits filed by numerous states over their involvement in the opioid crisis.”
More about the Sackler family, and Purdue Pharma, the purveyors of the opioid epidemic in America, may be found in an HBO documentary called The Crime of the Century, which goes into detail about the over 500,000 loved ones who died because of the opioid epidemic.
Reportedly, the Sackler family is seeking immunity from prosecution for the mass murder of tens of thousands of people who died from the opioid epidemic they created, and has the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and other lobbyists trying to shield corporations, and corporate criminals from legal liability.
Suzanne P. Clark is the president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and is a steady contributor to the Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America PAC (US Chamber PAC), as the US Chamber of Commerce reportedly lobbies against the, “Stop Shielding Assets from Corporate Known Liability by Eliminating Non-Debtor Releases (SACKLER) Act, a bill that would have prevented the Sackler family from obtaining liability releases.”
Navy Veteran Sam Johnson Died A Victim Of The Opioid Crisis Created By The Sackler Family and Big Pharma
Tragically, longtime Oakland resident Sam Johnson, a former black sailor who was in the Navy, died from an opioid drug overdose during the same period that opioid overdose death rates increased by 40% among non-Hispanic Black individuals between 2018 and 2019.
It was a around two years and three months ago that my friend Sam Johnson died in Oakland from an opioid overdose, after being addicted to opioids for many years while seeking pain treatment for severe back pain. Like hundreds of thousands of other loved ones who died from the opioid crisis, Sam is dead, and Big Pharma is responsible, while getting away with mass murder in the process.
Samuel Johnson a.k.a. Sam Johnson, spent many years residing in Oakland, and died around the end of the month during July 2019. He grew up in the south, perhaps around South Carolina from what I recall, and he was in the Navy for a number of years, and spent some time being homeless/unhoused before he found a home in Oakland.
Sam Johnson was a beautiful African-American male, middle aged, with a few disabilities through the years that he tried to overcome as best as he could. He loved movies, including the Sopranos from HBO, and music including the music of Sade, plus a variety of country music releases.
When Sam would head out for some fun, Sam used to love hanging out at Starbucks in Alameda while watching people, and sipping on some of his favorite coffee. He would also do his grocery shopping in Alameda. Sam would tie the bags of the groceries that he bought to the handlebars of his bicycle, and bring it all the way back to his basement apartment in Oakland. This was part of his normal routine for many years.
Additionally, Sam often would dress in sports attire and would dress as a tennis player. He had numerous different outfits to wear and it looked like he spent a lot of money for the sake of his appearance. He would generally be seen with a tennis racket in his hand, and it would appear that he was heading out to play a few games of tennis with someone, or that he would be heading back to his apartment after an afternoon engagement of playing tennis somewhere.
What was fascinating though, is that Sam did not play a lick of tennis, but loved having everyone believe that he was out playing tennis on a warm sunny day. That’s right, Sam was a poser who loved posing as a tennis player while out in public.
But all of that came to a crashing end after Sam was found dead from an opioid overdose in his apartment a few years ago, from an opioid epidemic created by the Sackler family, Purdue Pharma, and Big Pharma.
Purdue Pharma and Sackler Family Making Political Contributions After Filing For Bankruptcy:
Meanwhile, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family have continued to make political contributions after filing for bankruptcy and being repeatedly sued across the nation for their involvement in the opioid epidemic that has killed over 500,000 loved ones.
Some campaign contributions by Richard Sackler of Boca Raton, Florida, may be found by clicking here, and some campaign contributions by David Sackler may be found by clicking here.
Reportedly, the Democratic Attorneys General Association accepted $25,000 in donations from Purdue Pharma, according to data collected by Political MoneyLine. Several members of the Association are leading the litigation against Purdue. The Republican Attorneys General Association received $60,000, the Democratic Governors Association, headed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, accepted $50,000 from Purdue Pharma, as did the Republican Governors Association, headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Those donations come as states, including New Jersey, California, Delaware, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Tennessee, and Vermont, are considering excise taxes on prescription opioids — which would be approved and implemented by governors.”
The whole system appears to be corrupt and is allowing wealthy people and corporations to get away with mass murder, as people across the nation are wondering how to fight back against such an injustice unfolding right before our eyes, and in plain sight.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Conspiracy to shield Sackler family opioid drug kingpins with immunity as opioid overdose death rates increased by 40% among blacks
By Lynda Carson - October 8, 2021
Oakland - There is a conspiracy in motion to shield the Sackler family with immunity from mass murder for their involvement in the opioid epidemic that has killed over 500,000 loved ones across the nation, in a strategy referred to as the “Evolve to Excellence” or “E2E” program. A strategy created for Purdue’s scheme to sell opioid drugs that were prescribed for uses that were unsafe, ineffective, and medically unnecessary, and that were often diverted for uses that lacked a legitimate medical purpose.
According to court documents, “This strategy, referred to as the “Evolve to Excellence”or “E2E”program, was approved by the Named Sacklers. 5. Through their approval of the E2E program, from 2013 to 2018, the Named Sacklers knowingly caused the submission of false and fraudulent claims to federal health care benefit programs for Purdue’s opioid drugs that were prescribed for uses that were unsafe, ineffective, and medically unnecessary, and that were often diverted for uses that lacked a legitimate medical purpose.”
In a strategy that resulted in an opioid epidemic and mass murder across the nation from drug overdoses, additional court documents reveal that McKinsey and Company, Inc., one of the world's largest consulting companies, advised Purdue and other opioid manufacturers to target prescribers who write the most prescriptions, for the most patients, and thereby make the most money for McKinsey's clients. Documents reveal, “Early in their relationship, McKinsey advised Purdue that it could increase OxyContin sales through physician targeting and specific messaging to prescribers. These McKinsey strategies formed the pillars of Purdue's sales tactics for the next fifteen years.”
Bob Sternfels of Mill Valley, is the CEO (Global Managing Partner) of McKinsey and Company, Inc., and McKinsey and Company Inc, has an office in San Francisco located at 555 California St. According to Wikipedia, Sternfels has been with McKinsey since 1994.
Reportedly, Bob Sternfels was involved in the settlement agreement involving the opioid drug makers that McKinsey represents, jacking-up the firm’s payout for opioid settlements to around $641 million. More about the opioid settlement cases may be found by clicking here.
Opioid Overdose Death Rates Increased By 40% Among non-Hispanic Black Individuals Between 2018 and 2019:
Additionally, according to recent reports, “Opioid overdose death rates increased by 40% among non-Hispanic Black individuals between 2018 and 2019, despite having leveled off overall, according to study results published in the American Journal of Public Health this September.”
For years Oakland has been plagued by the opioid crisis, resulting in overdoses and deaths across the city, as a result of the Sackler family, and Big Pharma’s mass murdering campaign to flood the city for years with addictive opioid drugs on a daily basis.
According to Wikipedia, “In 2018, multiple members of the Raymond and Mortimer Sackler families, Richard Sackler, Theresa Sackler, Kathe Sackler, Jonathan Sackler, Mortimer Sackler, Beverly Sackler, David Sackler, and Ilene Sackler, were all named as defendants in suits filed by numerous states over their involvement in the opioid crisis.”
More about the Sackler family, and Purdue Pharma, the purveyors of the opioid epidemic in America, may be found in an HBO documentary called The Crime of the Century, which goes into detail about the over 500,000 loved ones who died because of the opioid epidemic.
Reportedly, the Sackler family is seeking immunity from prosecution for the mass murder of tens of thousands of people who died from the opioid epidemic they created, and has the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and other lobbyists trying to shield corporations, and corporate criminals from legal liability.
Suzanne P. Clark is the president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and is a steady contributor to the Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America PAC (US Chamber PAC), as the US Chamber of Commerce reportedly lobbies against the, “Stop Shielding Assets from Corporate Known Liability by Eliminating Non-Debtor Releases (SACKLER) Act, a bill that would have prevented the Sackler family from obtaining liability releases.”
Navy Veteran Sam Johnson Died A Victim Of The Opioid Crisis Created By The Sackler Family and Big Pharma
Tragically, longtime Oakland resident Sam Johnson, a former black sailor who was in the Navy, died from an opioid drug overdose during the same period that opioid overdose death rates increased by 40% among non-Hispanic Black individuals between 2018 and 2019.
It was a around two years and three months ago that my friend Sam Johnson died in Oakland from an opioid overdose, after being addicted to opioids for many years while seeking pain treatment for severe back pain. Like hundreds of thousands of other loved ones who died from the opioid crisis, Sam is dead, and Big Pharma is responsible, while getting away with mass murder in the process.
Samuel Johnson a.k.a. Sam Johnson, spent many years residing in Oakland, and died around the end of the month during July 2019. He grew up in the south, perhaps around South Carolina from what I recall, and he was in the Navy for a number of years, and spent some time being homeless/unhoused before he found a home in Oakland.
Sam Johnson was a beautiful African-American male, middle aged, with a few disabilities through the years that he tried to overcome as best as he could. He loved movies, including the Sopranos from HBO, and music including the music of Sade, plus a variety of country music releases.
When Sam would head out for some fun, Sam used to love hanging out at Starbucks in Alameda while watching people, and sipping on some of his favorite coffee. He would also do his grocery shopping in Alameda. Sam would tie the bags of the groceries that he bought to the handlebars of his bicycle, and bring it all the way back to his basement apartment in Oakland. This was part of his normal routine for many years.
Additionally, Sam often would dress in sports attire and would dress as a tennis player. He had numerous different outfits to wear and it looked like he spent a lot of money for the sake of his appearance. He would generally be seen with a tennis racket in his hand, and it would appear that he was heading out to play a few games of tennis with someone, or that he would be heading back to his apartment after an afternoon engagement of playing tennis somewhere.
What was fascinating though, is that Sam did not play a lick of tennis, but loved having everyone believe that he was out playing tennis on a warm sunny day. That’s right, Sam was a poser who loved posing as a tennis player while out in public.
But all of that came to a crashing end after Sam was found dead from an opioid overdose in his apartment a few years ago, from an opioid epidemic created by the Sackler family, Purdue Pharma, and Big Pharma.
Purdue Pharma and Sackler Family Making Political Contributions After Filing For Bankruptcy:
Meanwhile, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family have continued to make political contributions after filing for bankruptcy and being repeatedly sued across the nation for their involvement in the opioid epidemic that has killed over 500,000 loved ones.
Some campaign contributions by Richard Sackler of Boca Raton, Florida, may be found by clicking here, and some campaign contributions by David Sackler may be found by clicking here.
Reportedly, the Democratic Attorneys General Association accepted $25,000 in donations from Purdue Pharma, according to data collected by Political MoneyLine. Several members of the Association are leading the litigation against Purdue. The Republican Attorneys General Association received $60,000, the Democratic Governors Association, headed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, accepted $50,000 from Purdue Pharma, as did the Republican Governors Association, headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Those donations come as states, including New Jersey, California, Delaware, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Tennessee, and Vermont, are considering excise taxes on prescription opioids — which would be approved and implemented by governors.”
The whole system appears to be corrupt and is allowing wealthy people and corporations to get away with mass murder, as people across the nation are wondering how to fight back against such an injustice unfolding right before our eyes, and in plain sight.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.