Migratory Monarch Butterflies are an iconic species, making multi-generational journeys each year from overwintering sites in Mexico and California, to breeding habitats in Canada and the United States. But habitat loss and development have threatened to end a migration sustained through millennia. Join us to hear from Connie Masotti, a CA Naturalist and volunteer scientist who has monitored these butterflies on both sides of the United States! She’ll share insights gleamed from monitoring in Monterey Bay and provide solutions to help migrating monarchs.
To view via Zoom, please register at this site:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMof-CtqDwvH9erewrGNo-vYXZxOGee3cGw
We will also livestream the event to the Reserve's Facebook page that evening!
|Date
|Thursday October 21
|Time
|5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Elkhorn Slough Reserve
|Location Details
|
|
