Italian S.I.Cobas FedEx Workers Face Attack As Leader Is Released & 10/11 Gen Strike On by Labor Video Project

Friday Oct 8th, 2021 5:30 PM

Italian SI Cobas FedEx workers are under attack and the government is also jailing their leaders. They celebrated as a leaders was released and prepared for a general strike on October 11, 2021. There will be a solidarity action at the Italian consulate in San Francisco.