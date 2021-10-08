top
U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Doubling Down for Passing the Women's Health Protection Act w/ NARAL
Date Wednesday October 20
Time 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorNARAL Pro-Choice America
Location Details
Online teach-in and call to action
Join NARAL for Doubling Down for WHPA on 10/20! Learn why the Senate MUST pass WHPA and how to combat anti-choice disinformation.

October 20, 2021 @ 4:30 PT (7:30 PM ET)

RSVP: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/rsvp_20211020doublingdownforwhpa

In the wake of the backlash against Texas' extreme ban on abortion, anti-choice activists are doubling down on spreading disinformation and misleading claims in an attempt to distort the narrative around SB 8 and potential copycat bans. Now more than ever, we need to combat anti-choice disinformation and demand the U.S. Senate not let anything stand in the way of passing the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA).

Join NARAL Pro-Choice America for “Doubling Down for WHPA” on October 20th and learn about the critical importance of the Senate passing WHPA, what we need to do to combat the spread of disinformation, and how you can take immediate action to protect the legal right to abortion throughout the country.

Don't miss your chance to learn how the opposition is distorting the truth about reproductive freedom, and what you can do about it.

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 8th, 2021 5:29 PM
§
by NARAL Pro-Choice America
Friday Oct 8th, 2021 5:29 PM
