Join NARAL for Doubling Down for WHPA on 10/20! Learn why the Senate MUST pass WHPA and how to combat anti-choice disinformation.
October 20, 2021 @ 4:30 PT (7:30 PM ET)
RSVP: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/rsvp_20211020doublingdownforwhpa
In the wake of the backlash against Texas' extreme ban on abortion, anti-choice activists are doubling down on spreading disinformation and misleading claims in an attempt to distort the narrative around SB 8 and potential copycat bans. Now more than ever, we need to combat anti-choice disinformation and demand the U.S. Senate not let anything stand in the way of passing the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA).
Join NARAL Pro-Choice America for “Doubling Down for WHPA” on October 20th and learn about the critical importance of the Senate passing WHPA, what we need to do to combat the spread of disinformation, and how you can take immediate action to protect the legal right to abortion throughout the country.
Don't miss your chance to learn how the opposition is distorting the truth about reproductive freedom, and what you can do about it.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 10/20/2021
|Doubling Down for Passing the Women's Health Protection Act w/ NARAL
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday October 20
|Time
|4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|NARAL Pro-Choice America
|Location Details
|Online teach-in and call to action
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 8th, 2021 5:29 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network