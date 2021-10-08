



October 20, 2021 @ 4:30 PT (7:30 PM ET)



RSVP:



In the wake of the backlash against Texas' extreme ban on abortion, anti-choice activists are doubling down on spreading disinformation and misleading claims in an attempt to distort the narrative around SB 8 and potential copycat bans. Now more than ever, we need to combat anti-choice disinformation and demand the U.S. Senate not let anything stand in the way of passing the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA).



Join NARAL Pro-Choice America for “Doubling Down for WHPA” on October 20th and learn about the critical importance of the Senate passing WHPA, what we need to do to combat the spread of disinformation, and how you can take immediate action to protect the legal right to abortion throughout the country.



Don't miss your chance to learn how the opposition is distorting the truth about reproductive freedom, and what you can do about it.



