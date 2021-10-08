The Indigenous Peoples' Day Sunrise Gathering at Alcatraz Island on October 11th is organized by the International Indian Treaty Council in commemoration of the 1969-71 occupation of Alcatraz by the Indians of All Tribes.
Join the commemoration broadcast at KPFA or on the International Indian Treaty Council Facebook page.
When: Monday, October 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM PDT
Radio: KPFA 94.1 FM or https://kpfa.org/
Simulcast: https://www.facebook.com/treatycouncil/
ABOUT: Indians of All Tribes and the Occupation of Alcatraz (Nov. 20, 1969 – June 11, 1971)
The Native American occupation of this site began on November 20, 1969. Known as Indians of All Tribes, they rooted this action on the fact that the Treaty of Fort Laramie (1868), between the U.S. and the Lakota Peoples, outlined that all such retired, abandoned or otherwise unutilized federal land should be returned to the Native people who once occupied it.
Eighty-nine Native Americans led the occupation which, at its height, swelled to a total of
400 Natives and allies. During this time Bay Area supporters, including the Black Panthers, organized boats to deliver food and other essential supplies to the movement.
The occupation held out for 19 months, ending with a forcible intervention by the U.S. government. While the physical occupation ended it sparked and ignited a movement.
The choice of Alcatraz is rife with symbolism, mirroring many Indian reservations, a place with harsh living conditions, land unsuitable for sustainable living and lack of economic possibilities.
For more information on the occupation of Alcatraz, go to: https://www.culturalsurvival.org/news/commemorating-50th-anniversary-occupation-alcatraz
