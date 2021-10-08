



With the passage of Texas' latest abortion ban, right-wing activists are organizing to eliminate pregnant people's right to decide nationwide. In response, thousands are taking to the streets to overturn reproductive barriers and expand the rights of all people to control their bodies.



Hear organizers of the October 3 Rally & Speak Out for Reproductive Justice report on recent nationwide events to protect and expand abortion rights. Speakers will explore next steps for the movement and the need to link this struggle to the fight for the rights of immigrants, unionists, parents, queer and trans families, and communities of color. Bring your thoughts and ideas to share in the discussion.



1:00pm, New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (at Ellis, near Civic Center, BART/Muni and on #19, 31,47, & 49 Muni bus lines), wheelchair accessible.



COVID precautions observed: limited in-person seating, masks required.



To participate online via Zoom, please register:



Door donation requested



For more information, call 415-864-1278 or email

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 8th, 2021 4:30 PM