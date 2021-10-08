Reigniting the Fight for Reproductive Justice
With the passage of Texas' latest abortion ban, right-wing activists are organizing to eliminate pregnant people's right to decide nationwide. In response, thousands are taking to the streets to overturn reproductive barriers and expand the rights of all people to control their bodies.
Hear organizers of the October 3 Rally & Speak Out for Reproductive Justice report on recent nationwide events to protect and expand abortion rights. Speakers will explore next steps for the movement and the need to link this struggle to the fight for the rights of immigrants, unionists, parents, queer and trans families, and communities of color. Bring your thoughts and ideas to share in the discussion.
1:00pm, New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (at Ellis, near Civic Center, BART/Muni and on #19, 31,47, & 49 Muni bus lines), wheelchair accessible.
COVID precautions observed: limited in-person seating, masks required.
To participate online via Zoom, please register: https://bit.ly/oct-24-repro-justice
Door donation requested
For more information, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 10/24/2021
|Reigniting the Fight for Reproductive Justice
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday October 24
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Sandra MacKay
|Location Details
|New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (at Ellis, near Civic Center, BART/Muni and on #19, 31,47, & 49 Muni bus lines), wheelchair accessible. Event is also accessible via Zoom.
|
For more event information: http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 8th, 2021 4:30 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network