top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
View events for the week of 10/15/2021
Spooky Business: Trick or treating at Pelosi's for Peace/Clean Energy/Healthcare/Housing
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 15
Time 6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
Nancy Pelosi's Pacific Heights home, Broadway near Divisadero, San Francisco.
Teach-in + Trick or Treating action. Why can't we have peace, clean energy, healthcare, affordable housing, living wages, and a future on the planet? What are the hidden or obvious barriers to having a peace economy instead of endless war and Pentagon spending? Why are we paying to weaponize space and threatening war with China? What about feeding, housing and caring for the beings that live in San Francisco, Pelosi's Congressional District? If we're going extinct, what can we do about it? Join us for a teach-in to explore these issues at the home of San Francisco's member of Congress. Free vegan dinner, music, light show, chalking, theater, more. Hosted by CODEPINK, Extinction Rebellion Peace, and allies.
sm_rsz_bombgoesoff.jpg
original image (960x575)
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 8th, 2021 2:30 PM
§Whose lives matter?
by Cynthia Papermaster
Friday Oct 8th, 2021 2:30 PM
epttbpfrlffwpdfqg4oqbpdwvm.jpg
Intersectional issues can unify if we really try! Ending wars and caring for the planet takes all of us.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code