Teach-in + Trick or Treating action. Why can't we have peace, clean energy, healthcare, affordable housing, living wages, and a future on the planet? What are the hidden or obvious barriers to having a peace economy instead of endless war and Pentagon spending? Why are we paying to weaponize space and threatening war with China? What about feeding, housing and caring for the beings that live in San Francisco, Pelosi's Congressional District? If we're going extinct, what can we do about it? Join us for a teach-in to explore these issues at the home of San Francisco's member of Congress. Free vegan dinner, music, light show, chalking, theater, more. Hosted by CODEPINK, Extinction Rebellion Peace, and allies. Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 8th, 2021 2:30 PM