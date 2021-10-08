top
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Related Categories: Afghanistan | Haiti | U.S. | Immigrant Rights
Rapid Response Call: Helping Afghan and Haitian Families Seeking Asylum
Date Tuesday October 12
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorFamilies Belong Together and partners
Location Details
Call to action on Zoom
Rapid Response Call for Afghan and Haitian Families

Hosts: Families Belong Together, Haitian Bridge Alliance,
and Welcome with Dignity Campaign

Oct 12, 2021 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)

RSVP for Zoom: https://domesticworkers.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ahfHwbeoSkGVy-h52SKIRA


In just under a month, thousands of Haitian families in Del Rio were expelled back to danger, put in ICE detention, or completely abandoned -- including mothers with babies only a couple days old. At the same time, roughly 53,000 Afghan families have been living on military bases as they wait to be welcomed into our communities.

This Tuesday, Families Belong Together, the Haitian Bridge Alliance, and the Welcome with Dignity Campaign are hosting a call to share key updates about the converging needs from our southern border to Afghanistan.

You will hear from experts on these issues, including Taisha Saintil, Haitian-American activist who was on the ground in Del Río, and Halema Wali, Afghan-American activist from Afghans for a Better Tomorrow, and learn about how you can take action today to welcome people escaping violence.
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 8th, 2021 1:56 PM
by Families Belong Together and partners
Friday Oct 8th, 2021 1:56 PM
by Families Belong Together and partners
Friday Oct 8th, 2021 1:56 PM
sm_haitian_bridge_alliance.jpg
