Rapid Response Call for Afghan and Haitian Families
Hosts: Families Belong Together, Haitian Bridge Alliance,
and Welcome with Dignity Campaign
Oct 12, 2021 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)
RSVP for Zoom: https://domesticworkers.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ahfHwbeoSkGVy-h52SKIRA
In just under a month, thousands of Haitian families in Del Rio were expelled back to danger, put in ICE detention, or completely abandoned -- including mothers with babies only a couple days old. At the same time, roughly 53,000 Afghan families have been living on military bases as they wait to be welcomed into our communities.
This Tuesday, Families Belong Together, the Haitian Bridge Alliance, and the Welcome with Dignity Campaign are hosting a call to share key updates about the converging needs from our southern border to Afghanistan.
You will hear from experts on these issues, including Taisha Saintil, Haitian-American activist who was on the ground in Del Río, and Halema Wali, Afghan-American activist from Afghans for a Better Tomorrow, and learn about how you can take action today to welcome people escaping violence.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Afghanistan | Haiti | U.S. | Immigrant RightsView events for the week of 10/12/2021
|Rapid Response Call: Helping Afghan and Haitian Families Seeking Asylum
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 12
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Families Belong Together and partners
|Location Details
|Call to action on Zoom
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 8th, 2021 1:56 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network