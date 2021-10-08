



Hosts: Families Belong Together, Haitian Bridge Alliance,

and Welcome with Dignity Campaign



Oct 12, 2021 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)



RSVP for Zoom:





In just under a month, thousands of Haitian families in Del Rio were expelled back to danger, put in ICE detention, or completely abandoned -- including mothers with babies only a couple days old. At the same time, roughly 53,000 Afghan families have been living on military bases as they wait to be welcomed into our communities.



This Tuesday, Families Belong Together, the Haitian Bridge Alliance, and the Welcome with Dignity Campaign are hosting a call to share key updates about the converging needs from our southern border to Afghanistan.



You will hear from experts on these issues, including Taisha Saintil, Haitian-American activist who was on the ground in Del Río, and Halema Wali, Afghan-American activist from Afghans for a Better Tomorrow, and learn about how you can take action today to welcome people escaping violence. Rapid Response Call for Afghan and Haitian FamiliesHosts: Families Belong Together, Haitian Bridge Alliance,and Welcome with Dignity CampaignOct 12, 2021 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)RSVP for Zoom: https://domesticworkers.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ahfHwbeoSkGVy-h52SKIRA In just under a month, thousands of Haitian families in Del Rio were expelled back to danger, put in ICE detention, or completely abandoned -- including mothers with babies only a couple days old. At the same time, roughly 53,000 Afghan families have been living on military bases as they wait to be welcomed into our communities.This Tuesday, Families Belong Together, the Haitian Bridge Alliance, and the Welcome with Dignity Campaign are hosting a call to share key updates about the converging needs from our southern border to Afghanistan.You will hear from experts on these issues, including Taisha Saintil, Haitian-American activist who was on the ground in Del Río, and Halema Wali, Afghan-American activist from Afghans for a Better Tomorrow, and learn about how you can take action today to welcome people escaping violence. Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 8th, 2021 1:56 PM