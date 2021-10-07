Concord city council will make a decision on the police department's request for approval to operate drones. Private business interests have offered to pay for the initial purchase of the devices, meaning that business leaders are using their money and influence to shape policing policy in the city. If business leaders hadn't offered to buy the machines, the city wouldn't be considering a police drone program.



Additionally, the police department is refusing public demand for any oversight. Members of the public are demanding a independent oversight board, but the police union and police chief are firmly rejecting any oversight proposal.



Join the conversation, by making a public comment during the meeting.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 7th, 2021 5:52 PM