Concord city council will make a decision on the police department's request for approval to operate drones. Private business interests have offered to pay for the initial purchase of the devices, meaning that business leaders are using their money and influence to shape policing policy in the city. If business leaders hadn't offered to buy the machines, the city wouldn't be considering a police drone program.
Additionally, the police department is refusing public demand for any oversight. Members of the public are demanding a independent oversight board, but the police union and police chief are firmly rejecting any oversight proposal.
Join the conversation, by making a public comment during the meeting.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 10/12/2021
|Concord City Council to Decide on Police Drones
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 12
|Time
|6:30 PM - 10:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|N/A
|Location Details
|
Concord City Council meeting
Zoom Webinar ID: 844 9368 0542
Zoom Passcode: 097684
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 7th, 2021 5:52 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network