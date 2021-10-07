Join the organizations behind the Rally for Abortion Justice to discuss what's on the horizon as we continue to fight for abortion access across states and at the Supreme Court.
Date & Time: Tuesday, October 12 @ 5 - 6 PM PT (8 – 9 PM ET)
Where: Virtual event - join from anywhere
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarchaction/event/419252/
