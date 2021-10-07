Please join us to greet the traffic with large signs and good will. You can use our signs or bring your own supporting Palestine, HR 2590 and BDS. We vigil every Saturday for an hour and one half. We also table on Sundays near the front of Bookshop Santa Cruz from 2 to 4 p.m.
|Date
|Saturday October 09
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Allan Fisher
|afisher800 [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|4159542763
|Location Details
|Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 7th, 2021 3:36 PM
