top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Education & Student Activism
View events for the week of 10/14/2021
#TeachTruth: National Teach-in for Truth About Systemic Racism & Sexism in U.S. Curricula
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday October 14
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorAfrican American Policy Forum & BLM at School
Location Details
Online teach-in via Zoom
Classrooms are a primary battlefield for the current attacks on Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the teaching of truth. In recent months, lawmakers in over two dozen states have attempted to regulate how teachers can discuss racism, sexism, and issues of equality and justice.

Whether you’re an educator, a student, a parent, or an organization — your support is critical. AAPF has teamed up with Black Lives Matter at School and other partners to bring you #TeachTruth National Day of Action/Year of Purpose in honor of George Floyd’s birthday on October 14th through our #TruthBeTold Campaign.

Join our National Teach-in on October 14 beginning at noon PT (3 PM ET).

When: Birthday of George Floyd on Oct. 14, 2021 @ noon PT

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtc-6oqjksHdNOBl-ni2WkCtu7JCEF9cOT

PROGRAM:

Professor Kimberlé Crenshaw on What’s Behind the Attacks on CRT

Panel on Faculty Senate Resolution Campaign with Professors Emily Houh, Jennifer Ruth,
and Valerie Johnson

Breakout Sessions:

A. Exposing the Disinformation Grift about Academic Freedom and “Viewpoint Diversity”
B. Get Your Laws Off My Syllabus: Using Shared Governance to Fight Back
C. Doing DEI on Campus Using a CRT Lens
D. Know your Rights to Teach Truth in K-12
_____________________________________________________________

THE #TruthBeTold CAMPAIGN

https://www.aapf.org/truthbetold

After unprecedented global protests for racial justice that followed the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, right-wing groups across America instigated and intensified well-funded, orchestrated disinformation campaigns against critical race theory, intersectionality, and other forms of racial and gender justice discourse.

Starting with Donald Trump’s Equity Gag Order banning federal agencies, contractors, and grant recipients from conducting trainings and programs that address systemic racism and sexism, this campaign has now morphed into a full-on war against racial and gender justice itself.

As of September 2, 2021, twenty-seven states have introduced some form of gag order measure with respect to racial justice, critical race theory, and the teaching of racial injustice in American history, with fourteen states having fully passed some version of them.

Twenty-four states have introduced some form of gag order with respect to teaching concepts related to gender justice and equality among sexes. Seven states have introduced legislation to specifically ban teaching the New York Times’ 1619 Project, and six have introduced bills either imposing “patriotic education” or demanding access to public schools for “patriotic youth societies.”

Following the blueprint of Trump’s EO 13950, eleven states have introduced equity gag orders that prohibit equity trainings for government entities, workforces, contractors, and grant recipients. Meanwhile twenty-six states have introduced equity gag bills targeting public schools (many of which also apply to universities and colleges). West Virginia and Montana have even gone as far as to make teaching “divisive concepts” related to systemic racism grounds for human rights complaints.

Across the country, this moral panic over what and how we learn about history has led to teachers being fired and courses canceled. Parents have been deceived, tensions have been stoked, and over a half century of efforts to amend the misleading narratives about our history are being reversed.
_____________________________________________________________

TRUTH BE TOLD: A CALL TO ACTION

K-12 EDUCATORS

We invite K-12 educators to join us in A Day of Action and the kick-off to BLM at School’s Year of Purpose by uploading a lesson about structural racism that you will teach on October 14th. We also invite educators to take the pledge to teach the truth. And show your support for our October 14th Call to Action by completing our endorser form.

Go to: https://www.aapf.org/truthbetold-call-to-action

Pledge: https://www.zinnedproject.org/news/pledge-to-teach-truth


EDUCATORS in HIGHER EDUCATION

We invite Higher Ed educators to read and sign our Higher Ed Faculty Open Letter. We encourage you to review the examples of faculty senate resolutions, engage in using the senate resolution template, and consider adopting similar language at your own university.

Go to: https://www.aapf.org/truthbetold-call-to-action

To sign the Open Letter, please use this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSep4pM60lpguxRtTGXlmv1SMOG9qOWHflT_0wu-gv6I0Z7t4Q/viewform

Examples: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CXnJrfIs7cGOuNdu5DCK9WIybmyVFRDb/view

Template: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1XbYF3KscDXmJyckjPc0CZIocJxk1hJd7/edit
_____________________________________________________________
sm_screenshot_2021-10-07_at_12-23-22_truth_be_told_call_to_action_aapf.jpg
original image (1094x273)
For more event information: https://www.aapf.org/truthbetold-call-to-a...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 7th, 2021 12:32 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code