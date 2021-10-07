10:00 AM - 10:00 AM





Please join ERA, Justice for Migrant Women, Parent Voices, and a growing list of partners across the country on Oct. 21 to help secure livable wages, rights, protections, and dignity

for Latinas and other low-paid essential workers.



October 21, 2021



RSVP:



Latina Equal Pay Day

--Broadcast @ 10 am PT / 1pm ET

--Twitterstorm @ 11 am PT / 2 pm ET



We Are Essential Summit

--Kickoff @ 11.30 am PT / 2.30 pm ET



Facebook:



Spanish interpretation will be available.





Our country has a lot of rebuilding to do. ERA's upcoming Summit is a virtual event focused on the reality of Latina workers and will activate participants in our national social media storm. It is followed by a more targeted conversation led by and about essential women workers, many of whom are Latina.



Latinas are a key exemplar of women of color leading change across industries. They are one of the fastest growing, most powerful groups in the U.S. as workers, consumers, and voters.



Yet as we know, Latinas and other women of color have been the most gravely impacted by the pandemic and its economic repercussions. More than one million Latinas and counting have been pushed out of the labor market during the pandemic — a high percentage of the 5.5 million women forced to leave their jobs because they got sick, to care for a loved one, or to provide childcare when schools abruptly closed.



Join us on Oct 21 as we launch a year of learning and action for essential women workers on Latina Equal Pay Day!



FEATURING:



--Dolores Huerta, Founder & President of the, Dolores Huerta Foundation



--Monica Ramirez, Founder & President, Justice for Migrant Women



--Wendy Chun-Hoon, Director, Women’s Bureau, U.S. Department of Labor



--Noreen Farrell, Executive Director, Equal Rights Advocates



and more

_______________________________________________________________



Convenio Virtual 2021 Sobre el Dia de Pago Igual Para Las Latinas y Las Trabajadoras Esenciales



Únase a ERA, Justice for Migrant Women, Parent Voices y una creciente lista de socios en todo el país el 21 de octubre para ayudar a asegurar salarios, derechos, protecciones y dignidad dignos. para latinas y otros trabajadores



21 de octubre de 2021



Registrarse:



Día de Igualdad Salarial para Latinas

--Comienzo @ 10 am PT / 1pm ET

--Twitterstorm @ 11 am PT / 2 pm ET



Nosotras Somos Trabajadoras Esencial Webinar

--Comienzo @ 11.30 am PT / 2.30 pm ET



Facebook:



Este evento tendrá interpretación al español.

