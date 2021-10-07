The World Socialist Web Site and the International Workers Alliance of Rank-and-File Committees (IWA-RFC) are holding an online webinar on Sunday, October 24, featuring a distinguished panel of scientists and epidemiologists, to explain the case for the eradication of COVID-19. Workers involved with rank-and-file committees internationally will also participate, speaking on their experiences during the pandemic and raising questions for the panel of scientists.

After two years of the pandemic, the official global death toll from COVID-19 is now over 5 million. The real global death toll, measured by “excess deaths,” is well over 10 million. At present, every day nearly half a million people contract COVID-19 and nearly 6,000 die from the disease. The virus is now infecting children in alarming numbers, fueled by the reopening of schools to in-person learning, with unknown long-term consequences for an entire generation.

Irresponsible and even criminal policies have allowed the virus to spread and mutate. The governments of Boris Johnson in the UK, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and others are pursuing a policy of “herd immunity,” that is, the deliberate mass infection of the population. In the US, the claim of the Biden administration that inadequate “mitigation” measures, combined with vaccinations, can stop the pandemic, is belied by the enormous surge in cases and deaths. In Australia and New Zealand, enormous pressure is being brought to bear on governments to remove travel and other restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic can and must be stopped. Leading scientists insist that the only feasible and effective strategy is eradication, which entails the universal deployment of every weapon in the arsenal of measures to combat COVID-19, coordinated on a global scale, to stamp out the virus once and for all.

This webinar will explain the case for eradication and provide the public with the critical knowledge necessary to develop a broad-based and international movement to end the pandemic and reclaim the future.



San Francisco:

Sunday October 24

US Pacific Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Time zone Conversions:

US Eastern Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Mexico City: 12 noon, Sunday, October 24

London: 6pm, Sunday, October 24

Berlin: 7pm, Sunday, October 24

Istanbul: 8pm, Sunday, October 24

Mumbai: 10.30pm, Sunday, October 24

Beijing: 1am, Monday, October 25

Sydney: 4am, Monday, October 25

Auckland: 6am, Monday, October 25 For more event information: https://www.wsws.org/en/special/pages/how-...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 7th, 2021 7:48 AM