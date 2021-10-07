The World Socialist Web Site and the International Workers Alliance of Rank-and-File Committees (IWA-RFC) are holding an online webinar on Sunday, October 24, featuring a distinguished panel of scientists and epidemiologists, to explain the case for the eradication of COVID-19. Workers involved with rank-and-file committees internationally will also participate, speaking on their experiences during the pandemic and raising questions for the panel of scientists.
After two years of the pandemic, the official global death toll from COVID-19 is now over 5 million. The real global death toll, measured by “excess deaths,” is well over 10 million. At present, every day nearly half a million people contract COVID-19 and nearly 6,000 die from the disease. The virus is now infecting children in alarming numbers, fueled by the reopening of schools to in-person learning, with unknown long-term consequences for an entire generation.
Irresponsible and even criminal policies have allowed the virus to spread and mutate. The governments of Boris Johnson in the UK, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and others are pursuing a policy of “herd immunity,” that is, the deliberate mass infection of the population. In the US, the claim of the Biden administration that inadequate “mitigation” measures, combined with vaccinations, can stop the pandemic, is belied by the enormous surge in cases and deaths. In Australia and New Zealand, enormous pressure is being brought to bear on governments to remove travel and other restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The pandemic can and must be stopped. Leading scientists insist that the only feasible and effective strategy is eradication, which entails the universal deployment of every weapon in the arsenal of measures to combat COVID-19, coordinated on a global scale, to stamp out the virus once and for all.
This webinar will explain the case for eradication and provide the public with the critical knowledge necessary to develop a broad-based and international movement to end the pandemic and reclaim the future.
San Francisco:
Sunday October 24
US Pacific Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Time zone Conversions:
US Eastern Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mexico City: 12 noon, Sunday, October 24
London: 6pm, Sunday, October 24
Berlin: 7pm, Sunday, October 24
Istanbul: 8pm, Sunday, October 24
Mumbai: 10.30pm, Sunday, October 24
Beijing: 1am, Monday, October 25
Sydney: 4am, Monday, October 25
Auckland: 6am, Monday, October 25
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 10/24/2021
|How to end the pandemic: The case for eradication
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday October 24
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|World Socialist Web Site and IWA-RFC
|Location Details
|International online webinar.
|
For more event information: https://www.wsws.org/en/special/pages/how-...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 7th, 2021 7:48 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network