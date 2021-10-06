top
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Commemoration at Yerba Buena Gardens
Date Monday October 11
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorInternational Indian Treaty Council
Location Details
Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission St. between 3rd St. and 4th St., San Francisco (Yelamu, Ohlone Territory)
Date: Monday, Oct 11 @ 12:00pm – 3:30pm

Venue: Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission St. between 3rd & 4th Streets, San Francisco

Cost: FREE

More info: https://ybgfestival.org/event/indigenous-peoples-day-2021/

Join us in celebration of San Francisco’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Yerba Buena Gardens Festival with Native American art, music and vendors. The program highlights the vastly diverse and talented community of Indigenous artists in the Bay Area and California. The event begins with an opening from Gregg Castro, Ramaytush Ohlone Representative.

Emceed by Jackie Keliiaa and featuring:

--Audiopharmacy
--Faith Gemmill
--Kumeyaay Bird Singers
--Lyla June
--Round Valley Dancers
--Teokalli Aztec Dancers
--Tomag Hemajkam Ne’edam
--Tule River Dancers

And more to come!
For more event information: https://ybgfestival.org/event/indigenous-p...

