Join us in celebration of San Francisco’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Yerba Buena Gardens Festival with Native American art, music and vendors. The program highlights the vastly diverse and talented community of Indigenous artists in the Bay Area and California. The event begins with an opening from Gregg Castro, Ramaytush Ohlone Representative.
Emceed by Jackie Keliiaa and featuring:
--Audiopharmacy
--Faith Gemmill
--Kumeyaay Bird Singers
--Lyla June
--Round Valley Dancers
--Teokalli Aztec Dancers
--Tomag Hemajkam Ne’edam
--Tule River Dancers
And more to come!
|Date
|Monday October 11
|Time
|12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|International Indian Treaty Council
|Location Details
|Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission St. between 3rd St. and 4th St., San Francisco (Yelamu, Ohlone Territory)
|
https://ybgfestival.org/event/indigenous-p...
► ▼ IMC Network