David Miller a sociologist at the University of Bristol in the UK raised issues about the role of Israel and the Zionists and he was targeted by Zionists for removal. Under their new policy criticism of Israel and Zionism is "anti-semitic". He was fired on October 1, 2021 by the university for supposed anti-semitism.

The attacks on critics of Israel including university faculty members is escalating and at the University of Bristol, sociologist David Miller was terminated on October 1, 2021 by the University for alleged anti-semitism.WorkWeek's Steve Zeltzer interviews Miller about how he began to investigate the role of Israel and Zionism and how there has been an organized effort to shutdown criticism of Israel.He also discusses the role of Israel in the UK and how they have organized a campaign to suspend former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and also film maker Ken Loach from the Labour Party.This interview was done on October 5, 2021.