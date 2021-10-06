Zionism, Israel & The Firing Of UK University of Bristol Sociologist David Miller by Labor Video Project

David Miller a sociologist at the University of Bristol in the UK raised issues about the role of Israel and the Zionists and he was targeted by Zionists for removal. Under their new policy criticism of Israel and Zionism is "anti-semitic". He was fired on October 1, 2021 by the university for supposed anti-semitism.