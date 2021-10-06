From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Zionism, Israel & The Firing Of UK University of Bristol Sociologist David Miller
David Miller a sociologist at the University of Bristol in the UK raised issues about the role of Israel and the Zionists and he was targeted by Zionists for removal. Under their new policy criticism of Israel and Zionism is "anti-semitic". He was fired on October 1, 2021 by the university for supposed anti-semitism.
The attacks on critics of Israel including university faculty members is escalating and at the University of Bristol, sociologist David Miller was terminated on October 1, 2021 by the University for alleged anti-semitism.
WorkWeek's Steve Zeltzer interviews Miller about how he began to investigate the role of Israel and Zionism and how there has been an organized effort to shutdown criticism of Israel.
He also discusses the role of Israel in the UK and how they have organized a campaign to suspend former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and also film maker Ken Loach from the Labour Party.
This interview was done on October 5, 2021.
For further information:
https://supportmiller.org
Professor Miller's sacking by Bristol University
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/asa-winstanley/professor-david-miller-fired-after-israel-lobby-smear-campaign
We must resist Israel’s war on British universities
https://electronicintifada.net/content/we-must-resist-israels-war-british-universities/32391
Zionist Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program, The CFA & Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X3uf0pozf4&t=327s
Rally Demands Justice For SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, Palestinian Students & Ed Program
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_vQivvbXX4&t=22s
SF Community Labor Rally Defends Palestinian Professor Rabab Abdulhadi Against Zionist Lawsuit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzszkB1fGT4&t=8s
https://www.calfac.org/item/resolution-defense-academic-freedom-professor-abdulhadi-0
SFLC Resolution For Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/02-12-18RESOLUTION-IN-DEFENSE-OF-ACADEMIC-FREEDOM-FOR-PROFESSOR-ABDULHADI.pdf
Rally Demands Justice For SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, Palestinian Students & Ed Program
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_vQivvbXX4&t=22s
SF Community Labor Rally Defends Palestinian Professor Rabab Abdulhadi Against Zionist Lawsuit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzszkB1fGT4&t=8s
Frontline with Ken Loach On Jeremy Corbyn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6-SJRePSNw
Israel lobby demands firing of professor who opposes Zionism
UK Bristol University lobby in defense of David Miller and academic freedom-10 years in jail for critizing Zionist apartheid Isreal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocoWr2erpYA
Defend UK Professor David Miller! Defend Free Speech!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwzwwEfE1_g
200 academics back lecturer under attack from 'proud Zionists'
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20210303-200-academics.../
Artists stand with Ken Loach and against McCarthyism
https://artistsforpalestine.org.uk/.../stand-with-ken.../...
Labour Against The Witch Hunt
https://fb.watch/2m2dqbwt3Y/
Lethridge Professor Anthony Hall & The FBI Seizure Of The American Herald Tribune Website
https://youtu.be/VRUUTGNl58k
Expulsion Of Shop Steward By UK GMB
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-8-20-19-peter-gregson-uk-gmb-shop-steward-expelled-by-zionists-though-ihra
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
