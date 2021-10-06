top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
The psychic effects of land tenure systems: a walking tour
Date Saturday October 09
Time 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
(we meet in the lobby)
Here's a walking tour (and it's FREE, just as The Diggers meant FREE) designed to excite the hormones of those with the "justice gland" fantasized by Charlie Varon in his tour de force one-guy/17 roles show RALPH NADER IS MISSING.

The end of the world may come because of the intersection of christian fundamentalists and zionists hell-bent on maintaining the biblical boundaries of ancient Israel.

The US just drop-kicked 3.3 trillion dollars in a failed attempt to maintain control of Afghan land.

Your rent is high as it is because of the cost of Bay Area land.

And yet the DSA, the Berniecrats, KPFA, you, and every environmentalist from Greta to Gore, from Green Peace to Vandana Shiva (your timbers), from dead as a doornail David Graeber to Winona La Duke hasn't got a syllable to say about land as the thing it's all about. Funny, that. (And who is the iconicist Republican of them all? LANDlording Donald Trump who tells you to your face what the deal is, but you won't listen that trutherism of his!)

And yet, I dare say, each of them--and you, too--would happily zone-out of their activism if there were enough Earth to go around that they could escape the domination by schemers of human habitat. If you had enough land, or if no one privately controlled the rent of land, you'd be able to "do your thing" without that monthly rent butting in.

Contemplate the psychic degradation occasioned by believing this world isn't actually your cosmic birthright,

then come on a tour nominally about San Francisco social movements, but in fact an introduction to a pragmatic response to a conviction that this Earth is yours to occupy upon equal terms with variously your mortgage bank shareholders or your landlord.
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 4:30 PM
