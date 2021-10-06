On Friday, October 15, 2021, the Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC) will celebrate our 25th Anniversary at the center Pacific Renaissance Plaza facility with Lift Up: Change through Arts & Activism to recognize the creative expression output and advocacy taking place during these challenging times. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the frequency and magnitude of violence, racism, sexism, and discrimination have escalated for AAPI communities as well as our BIPOC community.





Our gala will bring together civic, business, and community leaders and friends. Together we will celebrate the diversity and richness of all of the various cultures that make Oakland and the Bay Area such a special place. We hope you will join us. For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/virtual-gala-lift-up/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 1:09 PM