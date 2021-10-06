Thursday, October 28, 12:30 – 2:00 PM, Pacific Time
RSVP: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/justice-black-farmers-conversation-uproot-racist-policy-and-plant-seeds-redress
The introduction of the Justice for Black Farmers Act in 2020 and the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act of 2021 was the first time many Americans learned about the historical and ongoing discrimination against farmers of African descent by local farm service agencies and private entities like banks. Yet, it was only the latest chapter in the long saga of anti-Black racism in American farming.
Join a panel of legacy farmers, critical race scholars, and a civil rights lawyer to learn about the grave injustices of the 1999 Pigford v. Glickman class action racial discrimination lawsuit, recent actions by the Biden Administration and Congress to rectify these wrongs, and what you can do to support a more fair and democratic farming system in the United States.
|Thursday October 28
|12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Othering and Belonging Institute UC Berkeley
|Online webinar (FREE and open to the community)
For more event information: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/justice-bla...
