Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey's Final Livestream from Navy Seals Bombing Range by Brenda Norrell

Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 8:57 AM

Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey livestreamed from the Navy Seals' bombing range in his homeland at Yomba, Nevada, the day before he was killed in a car collision on Sept. 26. Myron, journalist and drone operator at Standing Rock, spoke out against the dangers of the Navy Seals Fallon bombing range in central Nevada, and lithium mining now targeting the Massacre Site at Thacker Pass in northern Nevada.