From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Anti-War | Environment & Forest Defense | Media Activism & Independent Media | Racial Justice
Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey's Final Livestream from Navy Seals Bombing Range
Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey livestreamed from the Navy Seals' bombing range in his homeland at Yomba, Nevada, the day before he was killed in a car collision on Sept. 26. Myron, journalist and drone operator at Standing Rock, spoke out against the dangers of the Navy Seals Fallon bombing range in central Nevada, and lithium mining now targeting the Massacre Site at Thacker Pass in northern Nevada.
Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey killed in car collision
The kill switch and the bombing range: Myron Dewey's livestream and the Wikileaks exposures
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Sept. 27, 2021
Updated Oct. 5, 2021
French translation by Christine Prat
https://chrisp.lautre.net/wpblog/?p=6696
While Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey livestreamed from the bombing range of his childhood homeland in Yomba, in the Nevada desert on Saturday, September 25 -- the day before he died from a car collision on Sunday -- people around the world were reading of another exposure of the military in the Nevada desert.
It was the fact that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was targeted for kidnapping, and possibly assassination, by the CIA. Wikileaks exposed the fact that drone pilots at Creech Airforce Base in the Nevada desert had their fingers on the kill trigger, and were assassinating people around the world, without trial or jury, including children and news reporters, in reckless assassinations based on failed military intelligence.
Meanwhile, Myron Dewey, journalist and drone operator at Standing Rock, was exposing the destruction from the Navy's bombing range in his homeland.
In the ancestral land of the Paiute and Shoshone, in what is today known as Nevada, there are the scars, the poisons, the death trail, of the Nuclear Test Site, widespread radiation and cancer, and the reckless bombing practices and military games destroying sacred places.
Myron's final livestream, on the day before his death, exposes the dangers of the Navy Seals' bombing range and the threat of lithium mining now targeting ancestral lands in Nevada.
Read the full article at Censored News.https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/09/paiute-shoshone-filmmaker-myron-dewey.html
The kill switch and the bombing range: Myron Dewey's livestream and the Wikileaks exposures
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Sept. 27, 2021
Updated Oct. 5, 2021
French translation by Christine Prat
https://chrisp.lautre.net/wpblog/?p=6696
While Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey livestreamed from the bombing range of his childhood homeland in Yomba, in the Nevada desert on Saturday, September 25 -- the day before he died from a car collision on Sunday -- people around the world were reading of another exposure of the military in the Nevada desert.
It was the fact that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was targeted for kidnapping, and possibly assassination, by the CIA. Wikileaks exposed the fact that drone pilots at Creech Airforce Base in the Nevada desert had their fingers on the kill trigger, and were assassinating people around the world, without trial or jury, including children and news reporters, in reckless assassinations based on failed military intelligence.
Meanwhile, Myron Dewey, journalist and drone operator at Standing Rock, was exposing the destruction from the Navy's bombing range in his homeland.
In the ancestral land of the Paiute and Shoshone, in what is today known as Nevada, there are the scars, the poisons, the death trail, of the Nuclear Test Site, widespread radiation and cancer, and the reckless bombing practices and military games destroying sacred places.
Myron's final livestream, on the day before his death, exposes the dangers of the Navy Seals' bombing range and the threat of lithium mining now targeting ancestral lands in Nevada.
Read the full article at Censored News.https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/09/paiute-shoshone-filmmaker-myron-dewey.html
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network