top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Anti-War | Environment & Forest Defense | Media Activism & Independent Media | Racial Justice
Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey's Final Livestream from Navy Seals Bombing Range
by Brenda Norrell
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 8:57 AM
Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey livestreamed from the Navy Seals' bombing range in his homeland at Yomba, Nevada, the day before he was killed in a car collision on Sept. 26. Myron, journalist and drone operator at Standing Rock, spoke out against the dangers of the Navy Seals Fallon bombing range in central Nevada, and lithium mining now targeting the Massacre Site at Thacker Pass in northern Nevada.
131219524_10108339475092029_8953496644041852132_n__1_.jpg
Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey killed in car collision

The kill switch and the bombing range: Myron Dewey's livestream and the Wikileaks exposures

By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Sept. 27, 2021
Updated Oct. 5, 2021
French translation by Christine Prat
https://chrisp.lautre.net/wpblog/?p=6696

While Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey livestreamed from the bombing range of his childhood homeland in Yomba, in the Nevada desert on Saturday, September 25 -- the day before he died from a car collision on Sunday -- people around the world were reading of another exposure of the military in the Nevada desert.

It was the fact that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was targeted for kidnapping, and possibly assassination, by the CIA. Wikileaks exposed the fact that drone pilots at Creech Airforce Base in the Nevada desert had their fingers on the kill trigger, and were assassinating people around the world, without trial or jury, including children and news reporters, in reckless assassinations based on failed military intelligence.

Meanwhile, Myron Dewey, journalist and drone operator at Standing Rock, was exposing the destruction from the Navy's bombing range in his homeland.

In the ancestral land of the Paiute and Shoshone, in what is today known as Nevada, there are the scars, the poisons, the death trail, of the Nuclear Test Site, widespread radiation and cancer, and the reckless bombing practices and military games destroying sacred places.

Myron's final livestream, on the day before his death, exposes the dangers of the Navy Seals' bombing range and the threat of lithium mining now targeting ancestral lands in Nevada.

Read the full article at Censored News.https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/09/paiute-shoshone-filmmaker-myron-dewey.html
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/09/pai...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code