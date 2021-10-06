Photo by Terry Scussel, terryscusselphotography.com



As part of the World Coalition against the Death Penalty, Amnesty International's Channing House Group 1107 will hold a rally opposing the death penalty.



Speakers include:

Richard Albert: Amnesty International, Channing House Group 1107

Terry McCaffrey: Chair of CA's People of Faith Coalition to end the Death Penalty

Alice Smith: ACLU Mid-Peninsula Chapter

The Raging Grannies will sing

MASKS are REQUIRED.



