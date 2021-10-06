top
Rally Opposing the Death Penalty
Date Saturday October 09
Time 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAmnesty Intn'l 1107
Emailalice.smith [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Lytton Plaza
202 University Ave.
Palo Alto, CA 94301
corner of Emerson Ave.
Photo by Terry Scussel, terryscusselphotography.com

As part of the World Coalition against the Death Penalty, Amnesty International's Channing House Group 1107 will hold a rally opposing the death penalty. 

Speakers include:
Richard Albert: Amnesty International, Channing House Group 1107
Terry McCaffrey: Chair of CA's People of Faith Coalition to end the Death Penalty
Alice Smith: ACLU Mid-Peninsula Chapter
The Raging Grannies will sing
MASKS are REQUIRED.  
