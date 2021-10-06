Photo by Terry Scussel, terryscusselphotography.com
As part of the World Coalition against the Death Penalty, Amnesty International's Channing House Group 1107 will hold a rally opposing the death penalty.
Speakers include:
Richard Albert: Amnesty International, Channing House Group 1107
Terry McCaffrey: Chair of CA's People of Faith Coalition to end the Death Penalty
Alice Smith: ACLU Mid-Peninsula Chapter
The Raging Grannies will sing
MASKS are REQUIRED.
|Saturday October 09
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Protest
|Amnesty Intn'l 1107
Lytton Plaza
202 University Ave.
Palo Alto, CA 94301
corner of Emerson Ave.
