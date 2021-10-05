Those of us living on the “Left Coast” do not have daily contact with people who think that climate change is a hoax, life begins at conception, ethnic studies is un-American, and public health measures threaten their liberty. The polarization in our society is at a level not seen since the 1960s and ’70s.
Join our speakers from Florida, Texas, and inland California, who will lead a discussion about the forces behind the issues that divide us. Kathy Staudt, professor Emerita, U. of Texas at El Paso, leader in El Paso Alliance for Just Schools, DSA El Chuco Workers Clinic;
Cindy Gordon, Former L.A. County Chair of PFP and CWA member, retired to Florida; and Kevin Akin, State Chair and Riverside County Chair, Peace and Freedom Party of California
|Battle Lines in the U.S. Culture Wars
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 09
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Suds, Snacks, and Socialism forum committee
|acpfp [at] mail.com
|Phone
|510 465 9414
|Location Details
|This event in online
|
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 5th, 2021 3:42 PM
