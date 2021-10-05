Formosa's massive plastics plant is on pause, but not canceled. Led by Sharon Lavigne of @risestjames, join us to target the big money behind the toxic petrochemical plant proposed for Cancer Alley--an area of toxic industrialism along the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans--and fought by the community.
At this actionar, we we will learn the history of environmental racism in the Gulf, learn the story of struggles from RISE St James and other Black-led community organizations on the frontlines, and take action on the banks and financial institutions that stand ready to profit from more environmental racism unless this project is stopped.
Together, we will DEFUND, DIVEST, and DENOUNCE Formosa!
Wednesday, October 6th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TghtORMdSFGOZetdNUrVzw
