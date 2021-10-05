



At this actionar, we we will learn the history of environmental racism in the Gulf, learn the story of struggles from RISE St James and other Black-led community organizations on the frontlines, and take action on the banks and financial institutions that stand ready to profit from more environmental racism unless this project is stopped.



Together, we will DEFUND, DIVEST, and DENOUNCE Formosa!



Wednesday, October 6th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET



RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TghtORMdSFGOZetdNUrVzw For more event information: https://twitter.com/StopMoneyPipe/status/1...

