Chris Hedges: OUR CLASS, Trauma & Transformation in an American Prison
Date Saturday December 18
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorKPFA Radio 94.1 FM
Location Details
Online webinar
1929 Martin Luther King Jr Way
Berkeley, CA 94704
KPFA Radio 94.1 FM presents

Chris Hedges with Mickey Huff : A KPFA Zoom Event
OUR CLASS, Trauma and Transformation in an American Prison

With the force of an Old Testament prophet Chris Hedges has denounced with righteous eloquence the unjust distribution of wealth in this country, decrying the moral decay of powerful elites. His latest book, Our Class, lays bare the cruelty of the American penal system.

Since 2013 Hedges has taught courses in the college degree program offered by Rutgers University at East Jersey State Prison and other state prisons. Having read a number of plays with Hedges, his incarcerated students wrote a play of their own, Caged, which ran for a month in 2018 to sold out audiences at the Passage Theater in Trenton, New Jersey.

Our Class is a chronicle of a remarkable creative process, exploring the artistic and personal discoveries that emerged. In this immensely readable and moving work, Hedges brings to life the remarkable stories of the incarcerated men, who speak for themselves, revealing with candor their struggles to live lives of dignity and purpose.

"This book could change everything . . . . It could make graspable why today's prisons are contemporary slave plantations. I couldn't put it down and I tried."
- Alice Walker

"Raw and intimate. . . . Combining searing, well-informed critiques of the U.S. criminal justice system with sympathetic character profiles and inspirational accounts of intellectual and emotional breakthroughs, this is a powerful look at how creative expression can provide 'a taste of freedom.'"
- Publishers Weekly

Chris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, the author of many books, and he currently writes for Truthdig.

Mickey Huff is director of Project Censored.

Suggested Donation $5-$20.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chris-hedges-...

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 4th, 2021 9:53 PM
