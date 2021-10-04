Challenge Ropes Course Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Thursday, Oct 7th, 2021 at 12PM John McLaren Park, San Francisco
Featuring local political leaders including President of the Board, Supervisor Walton and Supervisor Ronen, SFRPD General Manager Phil Ginsburg, Visitacion Valley Middle Schoolers on the course, and words from our Executive Director and local school leadership!
Join us live or watch the recording after the event. Entry is free, but this is a ticketed event and space is limited.
Free, consider a donation of any size to make an impact with your attendance!
John McLaren Park
100 John F Shelley Dr
San Francisco, CA 94134
