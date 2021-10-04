top
San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Outward Bound California's Ribbon Cutting Event
Date Thursday October 07
Time 1:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorOutward Bound California
Location Details
John McLaren Park
100 John F Shelley Dr
San Francisco, CA 94134
Challenge Ropes Course Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Thursday, Oct 7th, 2021 at 12PM John McLaren Park, San Francisco

Featuring local political leaders including President of the Board, Supervisor Walton and Supervisor Ronen, SFRPD General Manager Phil Ginsburg, Visitacion Valley Middle Schoolers on the course, and words from our Executive Director and local school leadership!

Join us live or watch the recording after the event. Entry is free, but this is a ticketed event and space is limited.

Free, consider a donation of any size to make an impact with your attendance!
For more event information: https://www.outwardboundcalifornia.org/con...

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 4th, 2021 9:53 PM
