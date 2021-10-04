The Health Trust is celebrating 25 years of community service. We invite you to join us in partnership at our 25th Anniversary Virtual Celebration on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, to celebrate our work building health equity in Silicon Valley and to garner support for the critical services we provide to low-income seniors, people living with chronic health conditions, and individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or recently housed in our community.



With a focus on Improving Health Through Food, Making Chronic Conditions More Preventable and Manageable, and Prioritizing Health in Housing, we're bringing the community together to celebrate, thank our supporters, and share in our future vision and goals for a healthier Silicon Valley for everyone



Damian Trujillo and David J Neighbors will co-host the event



Please join us virtually for our 25th Anniversary Virtual Celebration on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 3:30 - 4:30 PM PDT



No registration is required and you can join us on our website to watch the program.



Free For more event information: https://app.mobilecause.com/e/I_04uw?vid=l...

