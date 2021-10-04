The Health Trust is celebrating 25 years of community service. We invite you to join us in partnership at our 25th Anniversary Virtual Celebration on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, to celebrate our work building health equity in Silicon Valley and to garner support for the critical services we provide to low-income seniors, people living with chronic health conditions, and individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or recently housed in our community.
With a focus on Improving Health Through Food, Making Chronic Conditions More Preventable and Manageable, and Prioritizing Health in Housing, we're bringing the community together to celebrate, thank our supporters, and share in our future vision and goals for a healthier Silicon Valley for everyone
Damian Trujillo and David J Neighbors will co-host the event
Please join us virtually for our 25th Anniversary Virtual Celebration on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 3:30 - 4:30 PM PDT
No registration is required and you can join us on our website to watch the program.
Free
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 10/ 6/2021
|The Health Trust's 25th Anniversary Virtual Celebration
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday October 06
|Time
|1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|The Health Trust
|Location Details
|Virtual Celebration
|
For more event information: https://app.mobilecause.com/e/I_04uw?vid=l...
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 4th, 2021 9:53 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network