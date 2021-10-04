Join the International Solidarity Organizing Committee of DSA San Francisco this Tuesday 10/5 at 6 pm for a panel on Afghanistan and the U.S. Withdrawal. We’ll be joined by USF Professor Stephen Zunes and Kabul-based author and journalist Anand Gopal, author of "No Good Men Among the Living: America, the Taliban and War Through Afghan Eyes"
Register: https://buff.ly/2ZAy7ad
View events for the week of 10/ 5/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Afghanistan and the U.S. Withdrawal
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 05
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|DSA San Framcisco
|Location Details
|Zoom Webinar; Register at: https://dsasf.org/afghanistan
|
For more event information: https://twitter.com/DSA_SF/status/14446934...
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 4th, 2021 3:03 PM
