top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services
IMF Urges Wealthy Countries to Send COVID Aid to Poor Countries
by Olivia Engling
Monday Oct 4th, 2021 1:32 PM
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged wealthy countries to donate IMF emergency COVID aid to developing countries. Her remarks opened an event organized by Jubilee USA Network in preparation for October IMF and G20 meetings.
Washington DC – IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged wealthy countries to donate IMF emergency COVID aid to developing countries. Her remarks opened an event organized by Jubilee USA Network in preparation for October IMF and G20 meetings.

“In August, the IMF created a type of emergency currency called Special Drawing Rights to help countries fight the COVID economic and health crises,” said Jubilee USA Executive Director Eric LeCompte. "Wealthy countries received more than $400 billion of the relief aid while developing countries received around $235 billion. Wealthy countries can't use the special currency and should donate it to poor countries being ravaged by the pandemic."

The IMF's Strategy, Policy and Review Department Director Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, former finance officials and development groups spoke at the event.

“Developing countries can use the emergency aid for healthcare, social programs and protecting the environment,” added LeCompte.

In a letter sent to the G20 organized by Jubilee USA Network and Latindadd, 250 organizations propose guidelines for wealthy countries to donate their Special Drawing Rights to developing countries.

Read Jubilee USA's press release on the G20/IMF letter here.

Read the IMF/G20 letter here.

Read Jubilee USA's press release on the creation of Special Drawing Rights here.

Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 750 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people. http://www.jubileeusa.org

###
https://www.jubileeusa.org/imf_urges_wealt...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code