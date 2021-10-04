From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services
IMF Urges Wealthy Countries to Send COVID Aid to Poor Countries
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged wealthy countries to donate IMF emergency COVID aid to developing countries. Her remarks opened an event organized by Jubilee USA Network in preparation for October IMF and G20 meetings.
Washington DC – IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged wealthy countries to donate IMF emergency COVID aid to developing countries. Her remarks opened an event organized by Jubilee USA Network in preparation for October IMF and G20 meetings.
“In August, the IMF created a type of emergency currency called Special Drawing Rights to help countries fight the COVID economic and health crises,” said Jubilee USA Executive Director Eric LeCompte. "Wealthy countries received more than $400 billion of the relief aid while developing countries received around $235 billion. Wealthy countries can't use the special currency and should donate it to poor countries being ravaged by the pandemic."
The IMF's Strategy, Policy and Review Department Director Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, former finance officials and development groups spoke at the event.
“Developing countries can use the emergency aid for healthcare, social programs and protecting the environment,” added LeCompte.
In a letter sent to the G20 organized by Jubilee USA Network and Latindadd, 250 organizations propose guidelines for wealthy countries to donate their Special Drawing Rights to developing countries.
Read Jubilee USA's press release on the G20/IMF letter here.
Read the IMF/G20 letter here.
Read Jubilee USA's press release on the creation of Special Drawing Rights here.
Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 750 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people. http://www.jubileeusa.org
###
“In August, the IMF created a type of emergency currency called Special Drawing Rights to help countries fight the COVID economic and health crises,” said Jubilee USA Executive Director Eric LeCompte. "Wealthy countries received more than $400 billion of the relief aid while developing countries received around $235 billion. Wealthy countries can't use the special currency and should donate it to poor countries being ravaged by the pandemic."
The IMF's Strategy, Policy and Review Department Director Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, former finance officials and development groups spoke at the event.
“Developing countries can use the emergency aid for healthcare, social programs and protecting the environment,” added LeCompte.
In a letter sent to the G20 organized by Jubilee USA Network and Latindadd, 250 organizations propose guidelines for wealthy countries to donate their Special Drawing Rights to developing countries.
Read Jubilee USA's press release on the G20/IMF letter here.
Read the IMF/G20 letter here.
Read Jubilee USA's press release on the creation of Special Drawing Rights here.
Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 750 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people. http://www.jubileeusa.org
###
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network