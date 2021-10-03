top
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Afghanistan: What Happened and Why? Dr. Stephen Zunes
Date Sunday October 10
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/Author Dolores Perez Heilbron
Location Details
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco -
Humanists-Non Theists invitation to a ZOOM presentation:
See Zoom URL below for entry.
Afghanistan: What Happened and Why?

Oct 10, 1:00-2:30 pm

Dr Stephen Zunes is a Professor of Politics and International Studies at the University of San Francisco, specializing in the Middle Eastern politics, U.S. foreign policy, and strategic nonviolent action. Many Americans question the reasoning about and actual facts regarding our involvement in a twenty-year war in far-away Afghanistan. We seemed to have accepted the explanation provided by a series of administrations that our involvement there was necessary and would bring a more open democratic government for the people. Was that the reality? How to account for the fact that American lives and treasure were lost and spent there for such a long time without any evidence that our primary goals were ever realized?


We continue to wonder why this happened. Dr. Stephen Zunes is a Middle East and American foreign policy specialist, and was involved in this issue at the time. He has studied the cultures and political history of this part of the world. He will address these issues which may help us understand what brought about this disastrous ending.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88670680061?pwd=bmQ3a2xPa0Vod3Q0MU1aMlE4aWNtQT09

Meeting ID: 886 7068 0061

Passcode: 492099

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
For more event information: http://UUSF.ORG

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 9:21 PM
