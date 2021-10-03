top
Rebecca Solnit in Conversation with Adam Hochschild on Her New Book Orwell's Roses
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 19
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Location Details
3rd Floor Loft of the McRoskey Mattress Co.
1687 Market Street, San Francisco 94103
Sparked by her unexpected encounter with the surviving roses he planted in 1936, Solnit’s account of this understudied aspect of Orwell’s life explores his writing and his actions—from going deep into the coal mines of England, fighting in the Spanish Civil War, critiquing Stalin when much of the international left still supported him (and then critiquing that left), to his analysis of the relationship between lies and authoritarianism.

Through Solnit’s celebrated ability to draw unexpected connections, readers encounter the photographer Tina Modotti’s roses and her Stalinism, Stalin’s obsession with forcing lemons to grow in impossibly cold conditions, Orwell’s slave-owning ancestors in Jamaica, Jamaica Kincaid’s critique of colonialism and imperialism in the flower garden, and the brutal rose industry in Colombia that supplies the American market.

The book draws to a close with a rereading of Nineteen Eighty-Four that completes her portrait of a more hopeful Orwell, as well as a reflection on pleasure, beauty, and joy as acts of resistance.

Writer, historian, and activist Rebecca Solnit is the author of more than twenty books including Call Them By Their True Names (Winner of the 2018 Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction), Men Explain Things to Me, and A Paradise Built in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities that Arise in Disaster.

Adam Hochschild is an American author, journalist, historian and lecturer whose books include King Leopold's Ghost, To End All Wars: A Story of Loyalty and Rebellion, and Spain in Our Hearts.

Attendance is limited. Free ticket with purchase of book now available at The Green Arcade Online Shop (http://www.TheGreenArcade.com). Individual tickets on sale closer to the event depending on availability. Doors open at 6:30 - event at 7pm.

This is a masked event and vaccination cards will be mandatory. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Many thanks to the McRoskey Mattress Company
orwell.gif
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 7:34 PM
