FMLN and CISPES 41th Anniversary Event



In 1980, the Faribundo Marti Front for National Liberation (FMLN) was founded in El Salvador in the struggle for democracy and social and economic justice, and simultaneously, the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES) was founded in the United States to stop U.S. military intervention in El Salvador aimed at crushing the liberation movement.



The keynote speaker will be Karina Sosa deputy to the Legislative Assembly from 2012 to 2020 and an elected deputy to the Central American Parliament.



Special Tribute to Jack Hirschman, San Francisco Poet Laureate emeritus and founder of the Roque Dalton Poetry Brigade. Join us to celebrate with music and poetry.

