top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | San Francisco
View events for the week of 10/10/2021
CISPES/FMLN anniversary event
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday October 10
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorAllan Fisher
Emailafisher800 [at] gmail.com
Phone4159542763
Location Details
zoom event
FMLN and CISPES 41th Anniversary Event

In 1980, the Faribundo Marti Front for National Liberation (FMLN) was founded in El Salvador in the struggle for democracy and social and economic justice, and simultaneously, the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES) was founded in the United States to stop U.S. military intervention in El Salvador aimed at crushing the liberation movement.

The keynote speaker will be Karina Sosa deputy to the Legislative Assembly from 2012 to 2020 and an elected deputy to the Central American Parliament.

Special Tribute to Jack Hirschman, San Francisco Poet Laureate emeritus and founder of the Roque Dalton Poetry Brigade. Join us to celebrate with music and poetry.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 8:44 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
More info coming soon!HelperSunday Oct 3rd, 2021 11:02 AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code