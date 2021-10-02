TigerSwan received $17 million from Dakota Access Pipeline, New Court Docs Show by Censored News

Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 11:38 AM

NEW YORK (October 1, 2021) -- The private security firm TigerSwan received over $17 million from Dakota Access LLC for its work related to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, recent court filings and documents produced in response to a judicial order in the ongoing litigation Thunderhawk v. County of Morton reveal.