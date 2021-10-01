The South Korean KCTU is preparing a national strike with the demand

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions KCTU with over 1 million members is fighting for contract and temporary gig workers as well a health and safety in the midst of the covid pandemic. They are also planning a general strike on October 20, 2021 for equality.WorkWeek spoke with Mikyung Ryu, who is the Internatonal Director of the KCTU. There is a growing strike wave and arrests of hundreds of trade unionists including the president of the KCTU Yang Kyung-soo. He was targeted and arrested after leading a march of 8,000 workers in Seoul The government and police indicted him with violating special covid rules preventing rallies and protests and he has been jailed in preventive detention from supporting further workers action. Workers are demanding a guarantee freedom of assembly and association and to:• Eradicate precarious work & reform of the labor law to guarantee fundamental trade union rights for all!• For a Just Transition & Moratorium on dismissals/government responsibility to secure jobs!• Strengthen public services & social protectionWorkers around the world are also planning solidarity actions on October 20, 2021at Korean consulates and embassies.Additional media:Korean Workers Rallying In Preparation For The October 20 General StrikeIn Korea, Yesterday's strike rally inside Hyundai Steel Dangjin plant.South Korea: trade union leader Yang Kyeung-soo must be releasedKorean KCTU Report On Arrest of President Yang Kyung-soo And Plans For Oct 20 General Strike-Let's make a general strike struggle" Police forcefully arrest Yang Kyung-soo | KCTU News | 2021.9.3"총파업투쟁 꼭 성사합시다" 경찰, 양경수 위원장 강제 연행 | 민주노총 뉴스 | 2021.9.3Production of Labor Video Project