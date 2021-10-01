



Wednesday, October 20, 2021 @ 7:00 PM PT



In-person location: KQED Headquarters, 2601 Mariposa Street, San Francisco, CA 94110



Online: Choose "livestream" ticket option



RSVP:





When California’s SB 1421 was signed into law, it opened the door to previously hidden police files. KQED went to court with a cadre of lawyers and assembled a coalition of media partners to uncover and expose misconduct, abuse and criminal behavior by agencies and individuals engaged in law enforcement in California.



Through records requests, tough reporting and litigation, the California Reporting Project has brought secrets to light, gained the compliance of unwilling agencies and amplified the stories of victims.



Learn firsthand from the creators of the KQED and NPR podcast On Our Watch how this work led to the show. Get behind the scenes insight on the legal battles from the lawyers who fought them, and learn how to request and use police records to hold California agencies accountable. This event for journalists, activists and concerned citizens is being presented in collaboration with the First Amendment Coalition.



SPEAKERS:



Alex Emslie, Criminal Justice Reporter, KQED



Sukey Lewis, Criminal Justice Reporter, KQED



David Snyder, Executive Director, First Amendment Coalition



