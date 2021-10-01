This is the date for X's next court hearing. During that time we will also be protesting for his freedom. X might appear at the court in person, so we have to support him and let the US know activism is not a crime!
Sign the petition:
Drop the Charges against Homeless Rights Activist Commander X
https://www.change.org/p/orlando-city-council-drop-the-charges-against-homeless-rights-activist-commander-x
More information:
Anonymous hacker 'Commander X' fighting charges in California
https://youtu.be/5J30sY_LTOo
|Date
|Tuesday October 12
|Time
|9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Free X!
|Location Details
|
Robert F. Peckham Federal Building
280 S. 2nd St., San Jose, CA, 95113
|
For more event information: https://twitter.com/FreeCommanderX_
► ▼ IMC Network