



#FreeCommanderX #protest



Sign the petition:

Drop the Charges against Homeless Rights Activist Commander X

https://www.change.org/p/orlando-city-council-drop-the-charges-against-homeless-rights-activist-commander-x



More information:

Anonymous hacker 'Commander X' fighting charges in California

https://youtu.be/5J30sY_LTOo This is the date for X's next court hearing. During that time we will also be protesting for his freedom. X might appear at the court in person, so we have to support him and let the US know activism is not a crime!#FreeCommanderX #protestSign the petition:Drop the Charges against Homeless Rights Activist Commander XMore information:Anonymous hacker 'Commander X' fighting charges in California For more event information: https://twitter.com/FreeCommanderX_

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 1st, 2021 7:51 PM