WOMEN'S MARCH RALLY in D.C. for REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS
Time: 9 AM PT (noon ET)
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchonwash
Also will be available for live streaming via CBSN on Roku, AppleTV, and other platforms (https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/womens-march-how-to-watch-2021-10-02/)
The Washington D.C. rally will take place at Freedom Plaza.
The rally will be hosted by Latina comedian and activist Cristela Alonzo, and will feature speakers from all across our coalition for abortion justice. They'll also be joined by celebrity guest speakers Busy Philipps and Schuyler Bailar.
New Orleans-based band The Soul Rebels (@TheSoulRebels on Facebook and Instagram) and singer-songwriter Adeline will be performing and energizing the crowd at the rally as we get pumped up to march from Freedom Plaza to the steps of the United States Supreme Court.
WOMEN'S MARCH 2021
When the Supreme Court rejected an emergency request to block Texas's abortion ban, they effectively took the next step towards overturning Roe v. Wade. Simply put: We are witnessing the most dire threat to abortion access in our lifetime.
That's why we’re marching in every single state and in our nation's capital Washington, D.C.
on October 2 before the Supreme Court reconvenes. We need to send an unmistakable message about our fierce opposition to restricting abortion access and overturning Roe v. Wade before it's too late.
|Date
|Saturday October 02
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March
|Location Details
|Livestream of D.C.
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 1st, 2021 6:37 PM
