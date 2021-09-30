top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
View events for the week of 10/ 2/2021
UUSF Human Rights Working Group Contigent to the Women's March
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 02
Time 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Human Rights Working Group
Location Details
In front of the S.F. Opera House near the corner of Grove and Van Ness
The UUSF Human Rights Working Group contingent to the S.F. Women's March will meet at 10:30 AM. Some signs will be available or bring your own. T-Shirts: Women's Rights = Human Rights will be available for sale. From our meeting place at Grove and Van Ness we will march to the Women's March starting place at Grove and Larkin.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 30th, 2021 3:41 PM
Add Your Comments
