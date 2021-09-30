The UUSF Human Rights Working Group contingent to the S.F. Women's March will meet at 10:30 AM. Some signs will be available or bring your own. T-Shirts: Women's Rights = Human Rights will be available for sale. From our meeting place at Grove and Van Ness we will march to the Women's March starting place at Grove and Larkin.
|Saturday October 02
|10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|UUSF Human Rights Working Group
|In front of the S.F. Opera House near the corner of Grove and Van Ness
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 30th, 2021 3:41 PM
