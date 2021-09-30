From the Open-Publishing Calendar
GIGS UP! UC AFT Lecturers FIGHT GIG Slave Labor
UC-AFT lecturers are fighting for labor rights and against Gig conditions. They rallied at UC Berkeley on 9/29/21 and AFT-UC Council bargain team member David Walter talked about their Gig conditions.
The UC system is facing a growing anger among AFT-UC lecturers who see themselves as Gig workers facing the same conditions as other gig workers from Amazon, UBER, DoorDash and Lyft.
They rallied at UC Berkeley on 9/29/21 and AFT-UC Council bargain team member David Walter talked about their Gig conditions.
Additional media:
Where Is Drake? UC-AFT Rally For Equality & Justice For Gig Workers At UCB
https://youtu.be/n0B_kyIDq3Q
UC-AFT likens teaching conditions of lecturers to gig labor force
https://www.cft.org/article/uc-aft-likens-teaching-conditions-lecturers-gig-labor-force
For more info:
http://www.weteachuc.org/drake
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
