GIGS UP! UC AFT Lecturers FIGHT GIG Slave Labor
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 30th, 2021 12:32 PM
UC-AFT lecturers are fighting for labor rights and against Gig conditions. They rallied at UC Berkeley on 9/29/21 and AFT-UC Council bargain team member David Walter talked about their Gig conditions.
img_2036_1.jpg
The UC system is facing a growing anger among AFT-UC lecturers who see themselves as Gig workers facing the same conditions as other gig workers from Amazon, UBER, DoorDash and Lyft.

They rallied at UC Berkeley on 9/29/21 and AFT-UC Council bargain team member David Walter talked about their Gig conditions.

Additional media:

Where Is Drake? UC-AFT Rally For Equality & Justice For Gig Workers At UCB
https://youtu.be/n0B_kyIDq3Q
UC-AFT likens teaching conditions of lecturers to gig labor force
https://www.cft.org/article/uc-aft-likens-teaching-conditions-lecturers-gig-labor-force

For more info:
http://www.weteachuc.org/drake

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/dD-7CQ2utls
§UC President Drake Makes Over $900,000
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 30th, 2021 12:32 PM
sm_drake_uc_1.jpg
original image (657x1024)
UC President Drake makes over $900,000 while UC-AFT lecturers are treated as gig workers with no protections. The UC regents and management spend millions on union busting lawyers and management consultants.
https://youtu.be/dD-7CQ2utls
§Rally by UC-AFT On October 29, 2021
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 30th, 2021 12:32 PM
sm_uaw_ucb_rally_9-29-21_1.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
UC-AFT rallied with other unions at Sproul Plaza to demand labor rights.
https://youtu.be/dD-7CQ2utls
§Gig Professorss
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 30th, 2021 12:32 PM
gig_professors_1.jpeg
Professors in the GIG economy are face wretched conditions like other gig workers.
https://youtu.be/dD-7CQ2utls
