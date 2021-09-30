UC-AFT lecturers are fighting for labor rights and against Gig conditions. They rallied at UC Berkeley on 9/29/21 and AFT-UC Council bargain team member David Walter talked about their Gig conditions.

The UC system is facing a growing anger among AFT-UC lecturers who see themselves as Gig workers facing the same conditions as other gig workers from Amazon, UBER, DoorDash and Lyft.They rallied at UC Berkeley on 9/29/21 and AFT-UC Council bargain team member David Walter talked about their Gig conditions.