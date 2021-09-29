



The Rail Trail Segments 8 and 9 Project is a 2.2-mile bicycle and pedestrian system that extends along the Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line corridor, from the Beach Street/Pacific Avenue Roundabout on the west to the eastern side of 17th Avenue on the east. Segment 8 (0.6 mile) is comprised of a Class IV on-street bicycle system and pedestrian sidewalk improvements. Segment 9 (1.6 miles) is comprised of a multi-use bicycle and pedestrian trail. The project is part of the larger Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail Network.



The focus of the scoping meeting is specifically to gather input on potential environmental issues and project alternatives to be evaluated in the environmental review process, not the merits of the project itself or the project design. There will be future opportunities for community input on the schematic plans.



Scoping meeting Zoom details:



Wednesday, Oct. 6, 5-6:30 p.m.



Webinar Link:



Call-in options via telephone: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 408 638 0968



If a member of the public would like to comment on the EIR, written responses are due no later than Friday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. Commenter name, agency or organization (if applicable), phone number, and email (typed or written legibly) must be included. Comments may be input online at:



Nathan Nguyen, P.E., Project Manager



City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department



809 Center Street, Room 201, Santa Cruz, CA 95060



nnguyen [at] cityofsantacruz.com.





