Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 10/ 6/2021
Rail Trail Segments 8 and 9 EIR Scoping Meeting and Opportunity for Input
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday October 06
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCity of Santa Cruz
Location Details
Webinar Link: https://rrmdesign.zoom.us/j/87554617851
Webinar ID: 875 5461 7851
Call-in options via telephone: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 408 638 0968
The City of Santa Cruz, as lead agency, is preparing a Rail Trail Segments 8 and 9 Environmental Impact Report (EIR). A public scoping meeting regarding this is scheduled for Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The City also welcomes written public comment submissions no later than Oct. 15.

The Rail Trail Segments 8 and 9 Project is a 2.2-mile bicycle and pedestrian system that extends along the Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line corridor, from the Beach Street/Pacific Avenue Roundabout on the west to the eastern side of 17th Avenue on the east. Segment 8 (0.6 mile) is comprised of a Class IV on-street bicycle system and pedestrian sidewalk improvements. Segment 9 (1.6 miles) is comprised of a multi-use bicycle and pedestrian trail. The project is part of the larger Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail Network.

The focus of the scoping meeting is specifically to gather input on potential environmental issues and project alternatives to be evaluated in the environmental review process, not the merits of the project itself or the project design. There will be future opportunities for community input on the schematic plans.

Scoping meeting Zoom details:

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 5-6:30 p.m.

Webinar Link: https://rrmdesign.zoom.us/j/87554617851; Webinar ID: 875 5461 7851

Call-in options via telephone: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 408 638 0968

If a member of the public would like to comment on the EIR, written responses are due no later than Friday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. Commenter name, agency or organization (if applicable), phone number, and email (typed or written legibly) must be included. Comments may be input online at: http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/railtrail89 or emailed or mailed to:

Nathan Nguyen, P.E., Project Manager

City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department

809 Center Street, Room 201, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

nnguyen [at] cityofsantacruz.com.


More project information is available at http://www.cityofsantacruz.com.
For more event information: https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/Home/Compo...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 29th, 2021 7:51 PM
