Groups Fighting Concord Corruption and the Seeno Deal by Concord Reporting In

Wednesday Sep 29th, 2021 6:07 PM

Groups are fighting back against Seeno (Discovery Homes), and the corruption in city council that resulted in them being chosen as the potential developer for the Concord Naval Weapons Station redevelopment project. The Seeno family has a criminal history, as does the company that carries their name, which 3 council members (including the current mayor of Concord) are overlooking as to further their political careers.