How Indigenous-led Rights of Nature is Transforming Climate Action Now
Host: Movement Rights - working for climate justice, the rights of Indigenous peoples
and Mother Earth/Nature.
Oct 19, 2021 @ 11:00 AM PT
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dRi1VOKES7CCLPar3CnItw
From helping to stop the Line 3 pipeline to becoming true guardians of the waters—the Rights of Nature is absolutely transforming Climate action. Learn from these powerful speakers:
Pipeline opponents launch lawsuit against Line 3 — and the lead plaintiff is wild rice.
Frank Bibeau, Attorney for the White Earth Band of Ojibwe has filed the first Rights of Nature lawsuit on Turtle Island to defend the sacred.
Generations of Indigenous women are coming together to protect the Rights of Rivers.
Casey Camp Horinek will share how the Ponca Pa'thata Women's Society which goes back to time immemorial, is launching an on the ground Intertribal Rights of Nature to act as
River Guardians.
SPEAKERS:
--Frank Bibeau, Attorney for the White Earth Band of Ojibwe has filed the first Rights of Nature lawsuit on Turtle Island to defend the Sacred and to stop the deadly Line 3 pipeline.
--Casey Camp Horinek will share how the Ponca Pa'thata Women's Society—established tens of thousands of years ago to protect the waters, is launching a Rights of Rivers campaign working with several tribal communities to act as River Guardians for the Arkansas and Salt Fork Rivers.
--Pamela Martin and Craig Kauffman have documented the global Rights of Nature movement and shared wisdom from around the world in their new book, The Politics of Rights of Nature: Strategies for Building a More Sustainable Future
--Yenny Vega Cárdenas is the President, International Observatory on the Rights of Nature who in February 2021, assisted the First Nations Innu people and the Alliance for the Protection of the Muteshekau Shipu to become the first in Canada to recognize the Rights of this majestic river in what is known as Quebec and in the territory of the MRC de Minganie.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 10/19/2021
|How Indigenous-led Rights of Nature is Transforming Climate Action Now
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 19
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Movement Rights
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 28th, 2021 3:58 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network