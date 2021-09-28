top
How Indigenous-led Rights of Nature is Transforming Climate Action Now
Date Tuesday October 19
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMovement Rights
Location Details
Online event
How Indigenous-led Rights of Nature is Transforming Climate Action Now

Host: Movement Rights - working for climate justice, the rights of Indigenous peoples
and Mother Earth/Nature.

Oct 19, 2021 @ 11:00 AM PT

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dRi1VOKES7CCLPar3CnItw


From helping to stop the Line 3 pipeline to becoming true guardians of the waters—the Rights of Nature is absolutely transforming Climate action. Learn from these powerful speakers:

Pipeline opponents launch lawsuit against Line 3 — and the lead plaintiff is wild rice.
Frank Bibeau, Attorney for the White Earth Band of Ojibwe has filed the first Rights of Nature lawsuit on Turtle Island to defend the sacred.

Generations of Indigenous women are coming together to protect the Rights of Rivers.
Casey Camp Horinek will share how the Ponca Pa'thata Women's Society which goes back to time immemorial, is launching an on the ground Intertribal Rights of Nature to act as
River Guardians.


SPEAKERS:

--Frank Bibeau, Attorney for the White Earth Band of Ojibwe has filed the first Rights of Nature lawsuit on Turtle Island to defend the Sacred and to stop the deadly Line 3 pipeline.

--Casey Camp Horinek will share how the Ponca Pa'thata Women's Society—established tens of thousands of years ago to protect the waters, is launching a Rights of Rivers campaign working with several tribal communities to act as River Guardians for the Arkansas and Salt Fork Rivers.

--Pamela Martin and Craig Kauffman have documented the global Rights of Nature movement and shared wisdom from around the world in their new book, The Politics of Rights of Nature: Strategies for Building a More Sustainable Future

--Yenny Vega Cárdenas is the President, International Observatory on the Rights of Nature who in February 2021, assisted the First Nations Innu people and the Alliance for the Protection of the Muteshekau Shipu to become the first in Canada to recognize the Rights of this majestic river in what is known as Quebec and in the territory of the MRC de Minganie.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 28th, 2021 3:58 PM
§
by Movement Rights
Tuesday Sep 28th, 2021 3:58 PM
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
