and choices for those with mental health disabilities.



October 12, 2021 @ 11:00 AM



RSVP:





Some people with mental health disabilities do not know what their community living options are. This webinar will discuss various options when it comes to renting an apartment, renting a room, staying with family, an emergency shelter, low income housing or public housing/vouchers.



This webinar training will help you explore your options when looking for least restrictive living in the community:



--What your choices are when you live in a place you don’t like



--Find out about different living options in the community



--How to get started in finding housing



--How to find and apply for housing choices





SPEAKER: Debi Davis, MSW



