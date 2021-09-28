Join Disability Rights California for a live webinar to learn about community living options
and choices for those with mental health disabilities.
October 12, 2021 @ 11:00 AM
RSVP: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/webinar-know-all-about-community-living-options-and-choices
Some people with mental health disabilities do not know what their community living options are. This webinar will discuss various options when it comes to renting an apartment, renting a room, staying with family, an emergency shelter, low income housing or public housing/vouchers.
This webinar training will help you explore your options when looking for least restrictive living in the community:
--What your choices are when you live in a place you don’t like
--Find out about different living options in the community
--How to get started in finding housing
--How to find and apply for housing choices
SPEAKER: Debi Davis, MSW
Debi Davis, MSW, is a person with lived experience and a long-time mental health advocate. Volunteered for 10 years with Riverside County Patient Rights Office. For the past 13 years, Ms. Davis has worked in the Peer and Self-Advocacy unit of Disability Rights California, facilitating self-advocacy groups at a state hospital and facilities in the community.
