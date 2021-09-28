CALL TO ACTION: #ExpandTheCourt Lobby Day: Oct. 26-27
NEEDED: Volunteers from around the country to lobby for expanding the seats on the U.S. Supreme Court.
If you are interested in volunteering, go to: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/lobby-day-2
Take the next step in the fight to save Roe v. Wade from Trump’s hyper-conservative, anti-choice Supreme Court, and sign up to learn more about Lobby Day, happening on Oct. 26 in Washington, D.C. (the anniversary of Amy Coney Barrett’s illegitimate confirmation).
________________________________________________________
#ExpandTheCourt
On September 1st, the Supreme Court greenlit a Texas law that bans abortions after 6 weeks, before most people even know they are pregnant.
The only long-term solution to protect our constitutional rights from this Supreme Court is to restore balance by adding four seats. Our members of Congress need to hear from us that we expect them to act before it’s too late.
We are organizing two days’ worth of actions in Washington D.C. on October 26th and 27th to show our elected officials that they need to support the Judiciary Act, which would expand the Court. These dates correspond with the one year anniversary of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.
No matter where you live, if you’re interested in coming to Washington D.C. to fight for the expansion of the Supreme Court, please fill out this form. Selected volunteers will receive their flights and lodging paid for by Demand Justice.
After you fill out this form, a Demand Justice organizer will give you a call to share more information and walk you through the next steps.
________________________________________________________
|Date
|Tuesday October 26
|Time
|8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Demand Justice
|Location Details
|Washington D.C. - Selected volunteers will receive flights and lodging PAID FOR by Demand Justice
|
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/lobby-day-2
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 28th, 2021 12:27 PM
