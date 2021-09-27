top
Understanding Police Misconduct Records with 'On Our Watch'
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday October 20
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorKQED Live
Location Details
The Commons, KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
A look into the "On Our Watch" podcast and how journalists, activists and citizens can access public records to uncover misconduct.

When California's SB 1421 was signed into law, it opened the door to previously hidden police files. KQED went to court with a cadre of lawyers and assembled a coalition of media partners to uncover and expose misconduct, abuse and criminal behavior by agencies and individuals engaged in law enforcement in California.

Through records requests, tough reporting and litigation, the California Reporting Project has brought secrets to light, gained the compliance of unwilling agencies and amplified the stories of victims.

Learn firsthand from the creators of the KQED and NPR podcast "On Our Watch" how this work led to the show. Get behind the scenes insight on the legal battles from the lawyers who fought them, and learn how to request and use police records to hold California agencies accountable. This event for journalists, activists and concerned citizens is being presented in collaboration with the First Amendment Coalition.

$15.
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/events/167827417323

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 27th, 2021 6:59 PM
