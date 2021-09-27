A look into the "On Our Watch" podcast and how journalists, activists and citizens can access public records to uncover misconduct.
When California's SB 1421 was signed into law, it opened the door to previously hidden police files. KQED went to court with a cadre of lawyers and assembled a coalition of media partners to uncover and expose misconduct, abuse and criminal behavior by agencies and individuals engaged in law enforcement in California.
Through records requests, tough reporting and litigation, the California Reporting Project has brought secrets to light, gained the compliance of unwilling agencies and amplified the stories of victims.
Learn firsthand from the creators of the KQED and NPR podcast "On Our Watch" how this work led to the show. Get behind the scenes insight on the legal battles from the lawyers who fought them, and learn how to request and use police records to hold California agencies accountable. This event for journalists, activists and concerned citizens is being presented in collaboration with the First Amendment Coalition.
$15.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 10/20/2021
|Understanding Police Misconduct Records with 'On Our Watch'
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday October 20
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|KQED Live
|Location Details
|
The Commons, KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
|
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/events/167827417323
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 27th, 2021 6:59 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network