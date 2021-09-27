top
An Evening with Alicia Garza
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday October 20
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCIIS Public Programs
Location Details
Online
Oneof the country's leading organizers and a co-creator of Black Lives Matter, Alicia Garza's work has helped shape the discourse on activism and empowerment for more than a decade.

In 2013, Alicia wrote what she called "a love letter to Black people" on Facebook, in the aftermath of the acquittal of the man who murdered seventeen-year-old Trayvon Martin. She wrote: Black people. I love you. I love us. Our lives matter.

Long before #BlackLivesMatter became a rallying cry for this generation, Alicia spent the better part of two decades learning and unlearning some hard lessons about organizing. The lessons she offers are different from the "rules for radicals" that animated earlier generations of activists, and diverge from the charismatic, patriarchal model of the American civil rights movement.

In her latest book, The Purpose of Power, Alicia reflects instead on how making room amongst the woke for those who are still awakening can inspire and activate more people to fight for the world we all deserve. Drawing on both her life and her work, Alicia shares a new paradigm for change for the next generation of change-makers.

Join performer, social worker, and activist Honey Mahogany for a powerful conversation with Alicia about her life, her work, and how to build transformative movements to address the challenges of our time.

Free, suggested donation of $20.
658_v0.jpg
For more event information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs/event...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 27th, 2021 6:57 PM
