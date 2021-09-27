Join us for a screening of the KQED-produced documentary "Dear Homeland" by award-winning Colombian documentary filmmaker Claudia Escobar. The screening will be followed by a conversation with the film's director and singer-songwriter Diana Gameros, whose story is the heart of this film, and a live musical performance.



-----Unete para la proyeccion del documental producido por KQED "Querida Tierra" (o "Dear Homeland" en ingles) de la galardonada cineasta documental colombiana Claudia Escobar. La proyeccion sera seguida de una conversacion con la directora de la pelicula y cantautora Diana Gameros, quien compartira algunas canciones.



About the Film



"Dear Homeland" tells the story of Bay Area-based singer-songwriter Diana Gameros as she finds her voice as an artist and fights to define home for herself as an undocumented immigrant. Told in part through Diana's hauntingly beautiful music, we learn of her nearly 20-year journey that takes her from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to San Francisco, California, where we watch Diana assert herself not only as a musician, but as an immigrant seeking citizenship and as an advocate for immigrant rights. It is through song and finding a community of artists and immigrants that she finds the courage to share her own story of being undocumented. She channels her fears and the weight of her separation from her family into powerful songs and activism - navigating the world she left behind in Mexico while finding a home in the United States. This lyrical and poetic film gives audiences a unique look into the challenges, aspirations and opportunities Diana experiences, providing a counter-narrative to the dehumanizing language that dominates present-day narratives about immigrants. Dear Homeland is a deep reflection on family, resilience and what it means to call a place home.



$15.

