Assuming the Ecosexual Position: The Earth as Lover
Date Tuesday October 05
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUCSC Institute of the Arts and Sciences (IAS)
Location Details
Online - FREE
Assuming the Ecosexual Position: The Earth as Lover Book Celebration with Annie Sprinkle and Beth Stephens

In 2008, Annie Sprinkle and Beth Stephens married the Earth, setting them on the path to explore the realms of ecosexuality. Assuming the Ecosexual Position describes how the two came together as lovers and collaborators, how they took a stand against homophobia and xenophobia, and how this union led to the miraculous conception of the Love Art Laboratory, their seven-year art and exhibition project with performance artists Linda M. Montano, Guillermo Gómez-Peña, and feminist pornographer Madison Young.

Throughout the pages of the book, Stephens and Sprinkle share the process of making interactive performance art, celebrating their vows to love, honor, and cherish the many elements of the Earth. The collaboration between Sprinkle, Stephens, their diverse communities, and the Earth opens gender and sexuality, and art and environmentalism to the infinite possibilities and promise of love.

As written in CNN, Stephens and Sprinkle's "collaborative projects bring joy amid injustice and hardship... make saving the planet a bit sexier." The book launch is planned as another joyful project in the struggle against climate change.

With special guests: Linda M. Montano—Performance artist, author Guillermo Gómez-Peña & Allison Lovejoy—Artist-Poet & Musician. Jennie Klein—Beth & Annie’s collaborator on Assuming the Ecosexual Position, Art history professor at Ohio University. K-HAW & Alias the Ass—Rural Alchemy Workshop artists Courtney Desiree Morris—artist, professor of Gender & Women's Studies at UC Berkeley. Joy Brooke Fairfield—Theater director. Evelyna Jarosz, Justyna Górowska and a.r. brine shrimp—Artist-scholars from Poland and brine shrimp brides. Dragonfly Diva—Storyteller, culture warrior, ecosexual. Paul Corbit Brown—Director of Mountain Keepers Foundation, environmental activist. Emma McNairy & Emily Casey—Opera singer & heavy metal rocker Butch—Beth & Annie’s dog.

For more event information: https://ias.ucsc.edu/events

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 27th, 2021 4:19 PM
