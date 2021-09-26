top
Animal Liberation
Animal Liberation
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Animal Liberation
Animal Liberation March to End Animal Suffering and Exploitation
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
From Dolores Park to City Hall with a die-in at Whole Foods, a march organized by DxE, Direct Action Everywhere
sm_01-26821-856_5439.jpg
original image (1664x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

With outrage, determination and exuberance, over a thousand people protested the industrialized suffering inflicted on animals. In a rally at Dolores Park speakers spoke of the suffering in our food system. At about 3:00pm they hoisted up large home made effigies of a steer, a fish, a pig and a chicken to start the march on Dolores street

The march began with celebratory colored smoke distributed by the vegan motorcycle traffic control contingent. With intense drumming and slogans shouted over their very loud, rolling pa system, the marchers headed to their first stop at Whole Foods.

The march was interrupted by a fire on Valencia Street with huge fire engines temporarily scattering everyone. The fire was dealt with (no apparent injuries) and the march regrouped and resumed.

In front of the Whole Foods market, they called out Whole Food's chain's claim of concern for animals as nothing but marketing hypocrisy. They then all lay down in a die-in, creating a satifyingly monumental traffic jam.

With intense shouting and drumming, the highly organized march then made its way up Market Street with volunteers holding up their hands to stop cross traffic. Assorted police motorcycles units milled around not seeming too sure about what to do (they did inform the organizers that they were short handed, a fact not overly regretted by the marchers.)

In sight of City Hall, the shouting and drumming suddenly stopped, the silence only broken by a thousand waking feet. As the large "animals" and crowd approached the rotunda, a woman's voice sang a beautiful and moving song. It was as if the animals had come to plead their case at the seat of power.

On the City Hall steps there were speeches in a variety of languages to emphasize the international scope of the Animal Rights Movement.

See all high resolution photos here.
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_02-26821-852_3494.jpg
original image (1400x1845)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_03-26821-854_2245.jpg
original image (1935x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_04-26821-854_2260.jpg
original image (1859x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_05-26821-856_5145.jpg
original image (1877x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_06-26821-854_2286.jpg
original image (1565x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_07-26821-856_5164.jpg
original image (1652x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_08-26821-856_5206.jpg
original image (2095x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_09-26821-854_2314.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_10-26821-854_2333.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_11-26821-854_2374.jpg
original image (1920x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_12-26821-856_5241.jpg
original image (1949x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_13-26821-852_3572.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_14-26821-856_5329.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_15-26821-856_5346.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_16-26821-854_2435.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_17-26821-856_5391.jpg
original image (2093x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_18-26821-856_5401.jpg
original image (1913x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_19-26821-856_5451.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 6:34 PM
sm_20-26821-854_2480.jpg
original image (1965x1400)
https://www.animalliberationconference.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 142.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code