Join guest curator Clea Massiani from Creativity Explored (CE) and MCD Curator Ariel Zaccheo for a virtual tour of Mode Brut.
Produced in collaboration between CE and MCD, Mode Brut is an exhibition that redefines fashion through accessibility. Over 50 CE artists with developmental disabilities worked with design partners Bonanza, Tokyo Gamine, and Ayana 'Yanni' Brumfield.
Persisting through challenges imposed by the pandemic, the designer and artist teams spent more than a year making fashion over Zoom, navigating phone calls and mail projects, and enjoying walks filled with rich conversation and art sharing. The unique and incredibly intentional pieces on display challenge museumgoers to think past the familiar modes of apparel by redefining what, and who is fashionable.
Participants will view a screening of the VIP tours from opening weekend, and will be joined in the event live with the curators, who will be available to add extra insights and answer questions.
Pre-registration required-limited space available.
$8-10, members free.
|MCD Curator Walkthrough: Mode Brut with Clea Massiani & Ariel Zaccheo
|Date
|Friday November 19
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Museum of Craft and Design
|Location Details
|Virtual Event from the Museum of Craft and Design
|
For more event information: https://sfmcd.org/event-listing/mcd-curato...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 1:28 PM
